Megan Fox announced the terrible news

News came like a bolt from the blue: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are no longer engaged.

After months of speculation, the actress confirmed the rumors during a podcast interview Call her daddy Hosted by American Alex Cooper.

Their story began in 2020, before they announced their engagement in 2022. For more than a year now, they have been separated, although Megan prefers to remain discreet about the details of their situation.

Rumors began to circulate in February last year, when Megan Fox deleted all photos of her fiancé from her social media, an unusual move for a couple not known for their discretion.

Indeed, the pairing of Megan Fox and MGK has attracted attention over the years, with their passionate public appearances regularly making headlines. Many are also wondering what could attract a beautiful brunette to this man with controversial style.

In any case, it is now a story of the past.

