Bagnolais tries to rape his nurse, claiming that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie asked him to do so.

This Tuesday, February 27, a 41-year-old Bagnolais man was tried by the Nimes criminal court for the attempted rape of a private nurse.

For three years Lisa G, a bubbly 32-year-old liberal nurse who has been practicing for 10 years, went to Bagnols-sur-Cèze to provide care and treatment for Mohamed Ati, a patient under intensive care and suffering from schizophrenia. Paranoid with underlying delusions. Three years, without the young woman fearing for her safety or feeling any danger in the presence of her patient.

However, on June 3, 2023, when Lisa shows up on her landing for her treatment, Mohamed claims that her respiratory system has malfunctioned for her sleep apnea. He takes the nurse to his room when she suddenly throws herself at him. Almost ripping off her t-shirt and pinning her to the ground, his hands grab her breasts before placing his mouth there as he tries to rip her pants.

His screams allow him to escape

Terrified, the young woman screams, convinced that her last hour has come. And that after the rape, her patient would take her own life. She struggles, but the attacker locks her leg with his. Her cries alert the neighborhood, a passerby approaches. The distracted attacker loosens his grip and Louisa takes the opportunity to flee at full speed.

When she filed a complaint with the police moments later, the attacker contacted her by phone to apologize and assure her that it was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who had asked her to throw himself at him.

A life was destroyed

Examined by a psychiatrist, a normal patient admitted to the hospital at Mass Carrion also suffers from hallucinations. Since then, everything changed in the girl’s life from that day. It is impossible for a passionate nurse to practice her profession again. Despite constant and committed therapy, she can no longer go out unaccompanied, going to Bagnolls is now unbearable for her. And after nine months of sick leave, heavy financial losses and anxiety about how to provide for her family, she admits to the court bar, vowing to reorganize herself. Explaining that it will never be the same again.

After deliberation, the court found Mohamed Ati guilty of the facts and sentenced him to three years in prison, with a probationary suspension of 18 months with responsibility of care, with an arrest warrant, the accused did not present himself in the palace of justice. The court also ordered a medical examination of the victim so that she can be compensated up to the amount of her damages.