Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Jesse Buckley and Saoirse Ronan Nominated for IFTA Film and TV Awards
The Irish Film and Television Academy has announced the nominations for the Irish Academy Awards in 28 categories of film and drama.
Aine Moriarty, chief executive of the Academy, said: “Irish talent is proving itself to be the best in the world both in front of and behind the camera, delivering such high standards of acting, filmmaking and storytelling.”
These awards include the best work from the great Irish films, plays, performances and crafts.
Nominations have been selected by an expert jury panel of Irish Academy members as well as industry experts.
The award winners will be announced at the 21st Anniversary IFTA Awards Ceremony on Saturday, April 20 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
The awards will be hosted for the first time by Emmy-winning broadcaster Baz Ashmavi.
Last week, the IFTA announced that legendary actor Stephen Rea will be presented with an Irish Academy Award for his lifetime achievement and outstanding contribution to the Irish and international screen industry.
Best Film Nominee 2024
The Irish nominated films are Ian Hunt-Duffy’s pharmaceutical horror-thriller Double Blind; John Carney’s Flora & Son; Lisa Mulcahy’s classic Irish gothic tale for a new generation in Lies We Tell; Andrew Legge creates a whimsical sci-fi fable set in WW2-era England in Lola, and Pat Collins brings John McGahern’s final rural masterpiece to the screen with That They May Face the Rising Sun.
Also nominated is Verdigris, about a woman who seeks to escape her abusive marriage with a new life and unexpected friendships.
Best Drama Nominees 2024
Along with Blue Lights, Hidden Assets and popular crime drama Kin, the fast-paced Belfast police thriller with a packed ensemble cast has been nominated.
Northern Lights sees two grieving strangers collide as their worlds collide on a rainy Dublin evening; A small-town journalist turns to murder to increase his workload in Death Row; And in The Woman in the Wall the legacy of the Magdalene laundry casts a shadow over the modern mystery.
Acting categories
The ‘Lead Actor in a Film’ category is a showcase of superb Irish acting talent with Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers; David Wilmot in Lies We Tell; Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer; Barry Keoghan in Saltburn; Barry Ward in That May Face the Rising Sun; and Pierce Brosnan in The Last Rifleman.
The talent showcased in the ‘Lead Actress in a Film’ category includes a mix of leading ladies.
These are: Jessie Buckley in Fingernails; Eve Hewson in Flora and Son; Saoirse Ronan in Pho; Agnes O’Casey in Lies We Tell; Brid Brennan in My Sailor, My Love; and Geraldine McAlinden in Verdigris.
The selection of talent continues in the ‘Lead Actor in a Drama’ category, with Martin McCann in Blue Lights; Francis Magee in Kin; Sam Kiely in Kin; Michael Smiley in Obituary; Ina Hardwicke in The Sixth Commandment; and Daryl McCormack in The Woman in the Wall.
Some of Ireland’s most talented actresses are in the ‘Lead Actress in a Drama’ category.
These include Sharon Horgan in Best Interest; Claire Dun-Kin; Niam Elgar – Misconduct; Elva Trail in the Northern Lights; Siobhan Cullen in Obituary and Caitriona Balfe in Outlander.
Full list:
best movie
double blind
Flora and Son
Lies V Tel
Lola
That they can face the rising sun
Verdigris
Director – Film
Double Blind – Ian Hunt-Duffy
Flora and son – John Carney
The Lies We Tell – Lisa Mulcahy
Lola – Andrew Legg
That they can face the rising sun – Pat Collins
Verdigris – Patricia Kelly
Script – Film
Double Blind – Darach McGarrigle
Flora and son – John Carney
Lies We Tell – Elizabeth Gooch
Lola – Andrew Legg
That they may face the rising sun – Amon Little
Verdigris – Patricia Kelly
Lead Actor – Movie
Andrew Scott – We’re All Strangers
David Wilmot – Lies We Tel
Cillian Murphy-Oppenheimer
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Barry Ward – They can face the rising sun
Pierce Brosnan – The Last Rifleman
Lead Actress – Movie
Jesse Buckley – Fingernails
Eve Hewson – Flora and Son
Saoirse Ronan – Enemy
Agnes O’Casey – Lies We Tell
Brid Brennan – My Sailor, My Love
Geraldine McAlinden – Verdigris
Supporting Actor – Film
Paul Mescal – All of us strangers
Diarmuid Noyes – Double Blind
Chris Valley – Lies We Tell
Kenneth Branagh – Oppenheimer
Liam Carney – Sunshine
Lalor Roddy – They Can Face the Rising Sun
Supporting Actress – Film
Bronagh Gallagher – First Dance
Catherine Walker – My Sailor, My Love
Alison Oliver – Saltburn
Ruth McCabe – That they can face the rising sun
Agnes O’Casey – Miracle Club
Maya O’Shea – Verdigris
Drama Categories
Best Drama
Blue lights
Hidden assets
kinship
Northern Lights
death penalty
The Woman in the Wall
Director – Drama
Happy Valley – Fergus O’Brien
Kin – Christine Molloy and Joe Lawler
Kin – Kate Dolan
Northern Lights – Tom Hall
Execution – John Hayes
The Gone – Hannah Quinn
Script – Drama
Blue Lights – Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson
Hidden Assets – Peter McKenna
Kin – Peter McKenna
Northern Lights – Stephen Jones
Death Penalty – Ray Lawler
The Woman in the Wall – Joe Murtagh
Lead Actor – Drama
Martin McCann – Blue Lights
Francis Magee – Kin
Sam Kiely – Kin
Michael Smiley – Death Penalty
Ina Hardwick – The Sixth Commandment
Daryl McCormack – The Woman in the Wall
Lead Actress – Drama
Sharon Horgan – Best Interest
Claire Dunn – Kin
Niam Algar – Misconduct
Elva Trail – Northern Lights
Siobhan Cullen – Death Penalty
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Supporting Actor – Drama
Richard Dormer – Blue Lights
Jared Harris – Foundation
Aaron Monaghan – Hidden Wealth
Aidan Gillen – Kin
Emmett J. Scanlan – Kin
Simone Delaney – The Woman in the Wall
Supporting Actress – Drama
Niamh Algar – Criminals
Kathy Belton – Hidden Assets
Maria Doyle Kennedy – kin
Daniel Galligan – Death Penalty
Fionnula Flanagan – Sisters
Hilda Fay – The Woman in the Wall
International Film Awards Categories
Best International Film
All of Us Strangers
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor things
Saltburn
Holdovers
Best International Actor
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killer of the Flower Moon
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Mark Ruffalo – Poor things
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Best International Actress
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – maestro
Annette Benning – Nyad
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Emma Stone – Poor things
Other award categories
George Morrison feature documentary
In the Shadow of Beirut
Jon Baez: I am a voice
Notes from Sheepland
stealing
Tree days
Deepest breath
A live-action short film
the calf
Queen of clay
sound and color
Golden West
Two for the road
A day to wait
Animated shorts movie
Small d
The Small Makings of a Storm
Presenter
wind and shadow
Craft categories
Cinematography
Double Blind – Narayan One Male
Kin – JJ Rolfe
Lies We Tell – Eleanor Bowman
Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
That they can face the rising sun – Richard Kendrick
Designer attire
Double Blind – Gwen Jeffress Houry
Lies We Tell – Joanne O’Brien
Lola – Lara Campbell
That they can face the rising sun – Louis Stanton
The Pope’s Exorcist – Lorna Marie Mugan
Product design
A Haunting in Venice – John Paul Kelly
Double Blind – Steve Kingston
The Lies We Tell – Caroline Hill
Lola – Ferdia Murphy
That they can face the rising sun – Padraig O’Neill
Hair and make-up
Double Blind – Genia Reedman, Madonna Bambino
Flora and Son – Lindsey Heron, Barbara Conway
Lies We Tell – Helen O’Connor, Aitana Silva
That they can face the rising sun – Sandra Dunn, Edwina Kelly
The Pop Exorcist – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston
Sound
Barbie – Nina Rice
Double Blind – Brendan Rayhill, Rob Moore, Peter Blaney
Evil Dead Rise – Garrett Ferrell, Peter Albrechtson, Mike Farmer
Lies We Tell – Aza Hand, Damien Lynch, Peter Nissel
Saltburn – Nina Rice, Nina Hartstone, Adam Scrivener
Original music
Double blind – die hexane
Flora and son – Gary Clarke, John Carney
Lies we tell – Aza Haat
Lola – Neil Hannon
That they can face the rising sun – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley
editing
Double Blind – Colin Campbell
Lies We Tell – Veronika Kaminska
Lola – Colin Campbell
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – Michael Harte
The Last Rifleman – John Walters
VFX
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Kev Cahill, Diana Geoghetti
Evil Dead Rise – Liam Neville, Declan Boyle
Heaven – Niall McAvoy, Liam Neville
The Nevers – Ed Bruce, Andrew Barry
——————————————————————————
At a Glance – Film (Most Nominations)
Lies We Tell – 13 nominations
That they can face The Rising Sun – 11 nominations
Double Blind – 11 nominations
Lola – 7 nominations
Flora and Son – 6 nominations
Verdigris – 5 nominations
At a Glance – Drama (Most Nominations)
Relatives – 11 nominations
Obituary – 6 nominations
The Woman in the Wall – 5 nominations
Blue Lights – 4 nominations
Hidden Assets – 4 nominations
Northern Lights – 4 nominations