An ending that rewinds the entire LoL game? Riot Games thought about it, but quickly abandoned the idea!

When developers design a new champion in League of Legends, it’s hard to imagine how much work goes into getting the finished product. Throughout the process, many ideas are tested and not all make the cut. It’s a case of this ultimate ability that could radically change the course of our games.

Rewind the whole episode for a few seconds

In League of Legends, it is important that each champion is easily recognizable. So the developers make sure that each character has very unique traits. In 2015, Ekko was released, a champion with the power to significantly change the course of time with his ultimate. However, this can be radically different. One of the ideas discussed during the champion’s development was that his ultimate could rewind not a single location but the entire game. As Riot August explained on TikTok.

One of the first things I tried was rewinding the entire game. Ekko did his ultimate and threw the entire map into the time stream for 8 seconds. We were pulling all the relevant stats about champions, their health, their cooldowns, their position on the map and their saves. After 8 seconds we return to their original position. The only thing you couldn’t rewind was death, which led to some pretty cool stuff. There was a crazy team fight where everyone cast their spell from the start because they knew they would get them back in 8 seconds and all they had to do was kill someone. Riot August



A very cool idea, but one that couldn’t be integrated into the game. Indeed, if it sounds crazy on paper, it creates many problems.

Ultimate inappropriate for certain situations

After sharing this version of Ultimate, Riot August explained the reasons that pushed the developers to abandon it. It was something extreme to do in the gameAnd it also leads to wild skirmishes that make no sense.

This was very annoying for the game. On top of that, the entire map was over in the time stream, so there were cases where someone would come back to top lane and see that the ultimate had been launched, and it was like this. ‘Great, in 8 seconds I’ll be teleported back and I’ll have to get back to top lane.’ Riot August



After a tester warned him that if Ekko came out with this ability, it would systematically ban champions in every game (regardless of which team they were on), August dropped the idea.And we had the right to R – Chronofracture as we know it now.