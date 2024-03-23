Team Heretics wins against MAD Lions KOI and qualifies for LEC Spring Split Playoffs

During the first day of this 3rd week, Team Heretics won with conviction against the MAD Lions KOI team that has been struggling since the start of the regular season. The win allowed Jankos and his teammates to qualify for the 2024 LEC Spring Split Playoffs.

It’s starting to smell like a bush to lions

The fourth and final week of the LEC Spring Split 2024 regular season kicked off with a decisive Bo1 showdown between MAD Lions KOI and Team Heretics, highlighting the intensity of the battle for a playoff spot. The clash is a testament not only to their playoff aspirations, but also to their resilience and determination to overcome challenges. As the Heretics look to solidify their place among the elite, the MAD Lions are pushed to their limits, forced to demonstrate that their Winter Split success was no flash in the pan.

Team Heretics, currently tied for third place with Team Vitality, has a record of 4 wins and 2 losses. After displaying an assured game that exceeded expectations in the Winter Split, the team is looking for a decisive victory to seal their ticket to the playoffs. The successful integration of the two new recruits has given the team new impetus, making the Heretics a formidable opponent at the end of the regular season. For its part, MAD Lions KOI find themselves in a precarious position in seventh place, having the same record as Carmine Corp with just 2 wins in 6 matches. Winter Split finalists, the MAD Lions are going through a dark period, struggling to return to success. With the pressure of a disappointing season, each game in this final week is a true ultimatum for the MAD Lions: achieve victory or risk a disappointing conclusion to their spring journey.

MAD lions without solution

Faced with the onus of winning the game to maintain a chance to qualify for the playoffs, the MAD Lions took the initiative from the first exchanges of the lane phase to secure the first Dragon. However, the Heretics excelled in terms of macro strategy, taking a slight lead in golds after a quarter of an hour of play. This small lead was confirmed in the 17th minute during a victorious fightback for the Heretics at Topplane. Heretics then tightened their grip on the game 20 minutes later in a decisive clash near the Dragons, extending their lead to almost 4k gold.

This development significantly complicated the task for the MAD Lions, who saw the Heretics grab the first lead in the 24th minute. After a period of mutual observation, the Heretics finally struck in a decisive team fight near Nashor, taking down four MAD Lions players and fighting their way to the opposing Nexus. This victory for the Heretics, thanks to an effective strategy and precise execution in a team fight, greatly complicates the fate of the MAD Lions, seriously compromising their chances of advancing to the playoffs. For Team Heretics, this new success allows the Spanish team to validate its qualification for the playoffs.

LEC Spring Split Week 3 Schedule

Friday 22 March



finish GIANTX snap regular season

finish BDS obsessed regular season

finish G2 Esports SK Gaming regular season

finish MAD Lions KOI Team heretics regular season

finish Team spirit Carmine Corp regular season

Saturday 23 March



finish SK Gaming obsessive regular season

finish Team spirit GIANTX regular season

finish BDS MAD Lions KOI regular season

finish snap G2 Esports regular season

finish Carmine Corp Team heretics regular season

Monday 25 March



5:00 p.m Team heretics GIANTX regular season

5:45 p.m snap SK Gaming regular season

6:30 p.m obsessive MAD Lions KOI regular season

7:15 p.m G2 Esports Team spirit regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Carmine Corp BDS regular season

2024 LEC Regular Season Standings