GTA 6 May Be Delayed!

The open-world action game promises to revolutionize the video game industry, but maybe not until early 2025. Last December, Rockstar officially announced Grand Theft Auto VI, which millions of players have been waiting for a long time. The first trailer broke records and the game is expected on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025, which means a long wait. However, GTA 6 may still be desired.

According to Kotaku citing sources close to the development, Rockstar was initially aiming for an early 2025 launch for GTA 6, but the project was delayed. The game could thus be pushed back to late 2025 or even 2026. However, according to Kotaku’s source, the real reason behind GTA VI’s development delay is that the studio wants all employees to be present to finalize the game.

Internally, Rockstar still wants to release GTA 6 as early as 2025, which developers interviewed consider nearly impossible. A late 2025 launch would be more realistic, while a delay to 2026 would be a last resort. Of course, the English developer has not confirmed anything, and GTA VI is officially expected next year. Thus, a late 2025 release wouldn’t really be considered a postponement by the general public. In any case, employees fear a “crunch,” regardless of the planned release dates for the game.