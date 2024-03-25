An American who lost his spouse to a wrong-way driver is seeking help in bringing the body to the United States.

A US citizen reported that his wife died last Friday car accident On España Avenue (Santo Domingo) by a driver in the opposite lane.

The incident happened when they were traveling in a taxi from Las Americas airport to the hotel where they will be staying for the weekend. The couple arrived in the country on Saturday to attend a wedding.

Felipe Gabriel Tippo Bertone He sought help from the government to be able to transport his wife’s body to her native country and perform a befitting funeral; And? A person who causes the death of his spouse is brought to justice.

The gentleman states that he landed on Dominican soil early last Friday morning and boarded a taxi to the hotel, when A vehicle hit them at high speed and from the opposite road, His wife died before he could receive care at a medical center.

“On the day of the accident I was slightly injured, But the worst thing was that I lost my wife, who was on the back bench. They took us to the hospital, but my wife was dead before we got out of the car,” Tippo said with little command of Spanish.

The foreigner expressed that he is now pleading for justice and help to be able to transport the body to the United States, the woman’s country of origin.

“I want justice and speedy arrest and justice for this person,” he told reporters. National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INASIF), from Christ the Redeemer Cemetery, where he was looking for information about the body.

Likewise, he said he heard that the gentleman, whom he identified as Rafael de Jesus Gayno Tejada, who caused the fatal accident, has relatives in the National Police.

“We were going to the hotel, but we never reached the hotel, the accident happened on the street of Avenida España, (…) I spent the whole day in the hospital, in very bad conditions, I was very poorly cared for, I saw a lot of dirt, ” he said at the time. It should be added that the medical center where he was transferred was Dario Contreras.