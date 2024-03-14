United Airlines Boeing forced to make emergency landing: fifth such incident in a week

A Boeing 777-300 operated by United Airlines had to return to Sydney, Australia, just two hours after taking off for San Francisco on Monday (New York Aviation/YouTube/REUTERS)

The last one was not a week Boeing. Again, Monday, March 11, the flight United Airlines bound for San Francisco had to make a forced landing in Sydney, AustraliaJust two hours after his departure, A Hydraulic fluid leak Its landing gear comes from the area. The incident joins four others that have occurred in recent days, raising concerns about its credibility Boeing models.

It may interest you: A survey found that a third of Americans have doubts about the safety of the Boeing 737 Max

Last week, another events Equally worrying. The first of them, the Boeing 737 United Airlines deviating from the track Landing towards a wooded area; When bound for another flight Mexico City from San Francisco Had to turn around Angels Due to a problem with the aircraft’s hydraulic system.

In a third, an engine caught fire mid-flight after ingesting plastic bubbles, and another United Airlines flight to Japan was forced to divert to Los Angeles after losing a tire shortly after takeoff from San Francisco.

The FAA reveals quality control failures in the production of Boeing’s 737 Max (New York Aviation/YouTube/REUTERS).

Aircraft involved event The most recent was a Boeing 777-300which he had on board 183 passengers. “The plane landed safely And the passengers disembarked normally through the gates. We provide overnight accommodation to passengers and reschedule them San Francisco“, reported United Airlines inside liberation Quoted by ABC News.

It may interest you: Boeing removed videos of repairs to doors that closed mid-flight

Besides Security risks, Boeing Faces increasing questions about its production and quality control practices. Former Aeronautical Company Employee and Whistleblower, John Barnettwho was recently found dead, warned against the use of inferior parts in airplanes.

According to Rajinda Sandesh, Barnett, who oversaw quality inspection at Boeing’s South Carolina plant, found significant defects in the 787 Dreamliner and 737 Max models, indicating a worrying trend of lowering quality standards to speed up production. “It’s not a 737 problem, it’s a Boeing problem,” Barnett said in an interview before his death.

A Boeing 777-300 operated by United Airlines suffered a hydraulic fluid leak (New York Aviation).

faced this wave of technical problems, United Airlines requested for Boeing To suspend work on new jets Maximum 10What would be a clear example of its reduction? Airline Trust towards the producer. Scott Kirby, CEO of United AirlinesHe expressed during that Conference No Investors No JP Morgan On Tuesday, March 12: “We have asked Boeing to stop making the Max 10 and start making the Max 9“

It may interest you: Boeing again: A United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after losing a tire

As if that wasn’t enough, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), for its part, said Boeing failed 33 of 89 audits, proving quality control failures in the production of the 737 Max. The position called for the FAA to come up with a comprehensive plan to resolve “systemic quality control issues” within 90 days. Boeing has stated that it is committed to making the necessary improvements to ensure the safety and quality of its aircraft.

Distrust of Boeing is not new but has been growing since the January 5 incident in which an access door detached from a Boeing 737 Max 9 mid-flight. On March 13, 2019, Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft were temporarily grounded by the FAA following two fatal crashes in 2017 and 2019, which claimed 346 lives. The return of these models to commercial use in 2021 has not allayed doubts about the safety and reliability of Boeing aircraft.