Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego look adorable as they leave their hotel in NYC before going on Jimmy Fallon to promote their new film.





Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego were spotted leaving the Bowery Hotel before their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Before promoting his upcoming film, The Absence of Eden, on a late-night talk show, the Avatar star, 45, made his runway debut on the streets of New York City in a long, gray, double-breasted coat over jeans and athletic shoes.

The actress – who shared sweet vacation snaps with her family last month – wore her hair pulled back in a sleek updo and glamorous makeup look that highlighted her dewy and glowing skin.

She completed her chic ensemble with a pair of hoop earrings and a black quilted shoulder bag.

Her partner, who she married in June 2013, looked effortlessly cool in a black sweater and a leather moto jacket over light-wash ripped jeans.

In her new film, Saldana plays an undocumented immigrant who flees her home in Mexico for sanctuary.

Perego, who has been married to the Guardians of the Galaxy star for 13 years, co-wrote and directed the feature film, which does not take a political stance on the issue of undocumented immigrants.

‘I was really proud of him, that out of all the subjects he could have, you know, building a story around it, he chose the angle of immigration and humanity, which keeps us very neutral, but also keeps it in form. “The art of telling great stories about people, about people,” Saldana told CBS News.

‘For me it was, OK, how can I talk about humanity in more global terms,’ he said.

Perego spent two years researching and traveling the US and Mexican border with his co-writer while working on the story and script.

‘My biggest goal was to be as honest as possible when I was telling the story,’ he said.

And it’s not just about immigrants trying to enter the U.S., Zoe explained.

‘It’s also people who work in law enforcement who have a duty to fulfill and sometimes that conflicts with their moral code or how they feel about what they’re doing.’

Later on Thursday, the couple was spotted returning to their hotel in NYC after their appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Zoe and her husband, Marco, sweetly strolled hand-in-hand as the pair made their way through the crowded street

The lovebirds were seen shrugging off the drizzly weather on their way to their hotel

This was the first time the couple worked together on a film project and they joked about their differences and hiccups.

‘When she speaks Spanish, I’m in trouble,’ Perego joked, noting that their communication has improved over time.

‘I think the more experience we have, it’s going to continue to get better and better,’ Saldana added.

Absence of Eden hits theaters on April 12.