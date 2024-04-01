Dramatic turn between divorce! Brad Pitt makes radical choices about his children with Angelina Jolie

Their split set Hollywood on fire. Since 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been fighting each other legally over their divorce. Originally, the actor wanted to get shared custody of their six children. According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the matter said that this Friday, March 28, Brad Pitt relinquishes joint custody.

He ultimately chose not to contest this custody issue. A meaningful decision since then So Angelina Jolie will have primary physical custody Child actors will only benefit from visitation rights.

Brad Pitt: His strained relationship with his children

Over the years, Brad Pitt has had a strained relationship with some of his children. Pax has reportedly not spoken to the actor since 2016. The 20-year-old spoke about his father person”Terrible and despicable“, on his private Instagram account in 2020. According to the Daily Mail, the couple’s son accused his father of instilling fear in his four youngest children. Zahara, 19, decided Remove the “pit” from his name Family, keeping only his mother’s.

The actor’s lawyers are critical “Parental Climax” From Angelina Jolie. Friends of the actress assure that she just wants to heal her family and move on.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: Heated Argument at the Root of Divorce?

Hollywood’s most iconic couple for a long time met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005. Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. In 2016, the couple decided to divorce. Journalists Lawrence Pew and Hervé Tropia state in the book Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the divorce secrets of the centuryPelu violent brawl The explosion is said to have occurred during a private jet flight. Brad Pitt, apparently drunk, will be, according to the writers Insulted the elder son Of the couple, Maddox firstVerbal attack on Angelina Jolie. The actor shouted to his wife: “You are ruining this family.”.

However, according to reporters, the argument then went much further. The father of the family must have triedSuffocate one of your children and from a blow On another face. A radical decision Brad Pitt Giving up shared custody of her children is a turning point in this legal battle.