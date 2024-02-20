Champions League: Kanye West’s unlikely outfit in the stands at San Siro during Inter-Atletico

Milan, the city of football, but also of fashion. On the occasion of the “Fashion Week” that started this Tuesday, February 20 in the Lombard city, many international stars set their suitcases in Italy. Sports fans also have the chance to enjoy the Champions League first leg round of 16 between Inter and Atlético de Madrid. Among them, the American Kanye West.

The artist – known for his work in music as well as in the world of fashion – arrived at the Giuseppe-Mezza Stadium in a stunning outfit. Dressed in all black, the 46-year-old American wore a balaclava. He covered his entire face including his eyes.

Could he really watch every second of the match? Only he has the answer. Along with his wife, Bianca Sensori, the rapper was recognized despite his outfit, which did not reveal any of his features.