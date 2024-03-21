“Adele Hahnel and Judith Godrecht say the necessary things”, maintains Justin Triot

Justin Triot spoke on France Inter on MeToo, Judith Godrecht, Adele Haenel and his beloved Sandra Hüller. Feminist Interview for Queen of Cannes and Caesar.

Palme d’Or, Oscar for Best Screenplay, Best Film, César for Best Director… We can no longer count the number of awards the event has collected. Anatomy of a Fall, a French retelling of the trial film, a genre further explored in the Atlantic. But all this doesn’t stop its filmmaker Justin Tryat from thinking about a big absence from the festivals.

The most emblematic of these voices whose silence echoes during these ceremonies: Adele Hanle, film and theater actress (currently with Gisele Viene), feminist activist, supporter of “We Get Up and We Get Out of the Way”, fight Aissa Sister of Maiga and Virginie Despentes… Her name, actresses like Judith Godreche, have been easily pronounced in recent weeks, especially during the César Awards.

And Justin Triot also decided to revive it. On the airwaves of France Inter, she bluntly said: “Judith Godrech, after Adele Haenel, says essential, necessary things. It took us longer to get there in France but we are getting there, today we are really experiencing #MeToo…”

“In Anatomy of a Fall, Sandra’s character is so feminist!”

Justin Tritt also took the opportunity to discuss the complex and ambiguous protagonist of his immense success, Sandra (played by Sandra Huller): “I was surprised that everyone in France believed she was innocent, and in the United States, everyone believed she was guilty. In Spain, I was told that this woman was “very hateful”…”

“It says something about every country’s culture! While the way Sandra is portrayed is very feminist, she is someone who doesn’t ask for what she wants but imposes…“. An interesting point of view, which we develop here!

Anatomy of a Fall, a film about women’s voices? These words of Adele Haenel published in a column offered by Telerama are enough to recall: “It (inconveniences some), it bothers them, that the victims make so much noise, they chose that we disappear and die in silence.“

A speech which was seconded by Garens Marillier. The young actress of “Grave” and “Marinette” did not hide her deep respect for the girl on fire: “I admire his words, his battles. He is someone who is attached to his battles, who sees it through to the end”.

QED?