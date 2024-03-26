American Horror Story: Cruel Part Two Teaser: Anna Out of Options?
Check out the new teaser trailer for FX’s Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two.
The wait is almost over! A little over a week later, we’re going to start learning where the second half of this season is leading Ryan Murphy And Brad Falchuk And the showrunner Haley Pfeifferof American Horror Story: Fragile Will debut on 3rd April. Based on the official trailer released last week, it’s pretty clear that Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, And Cara Delevingne-Starring Season has plenty of tricks up his demonic sleeve. Now, we’re getting a new teaser trailer that finds a way to make Anna’s (Roberts) situation even more dire than the trailer – one that makes it clear that whatever’s coming Anna’s way… she can’t be stopped.
Here’s a look at FX’s latest teaser trailer American Horror Story: Fragile Part TwoSet to hit the screens on April 3rd:
And here’s a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting Kardashian’s makeover for the latest “Part Two” teaser:
By the time the dust settled on “Preach” (written and directed by Pfeffer John J. Gray), we find Preacher’s (Julie WhiteThe past – what we know can be trusted. Meanwhile, it looks like Siobhan (Kardashian) finally got Anna (Roberts) to say the words she wanted to hear — and now, Anna has one less Oscar contender to worry about. But at what cost? Stephen King What happens next is also eagerly awaited. Here’s a look at the bestselling author’s tweets in November 2023 to see where it’s all going:
Roberts, joined by Kardashian and Delevingne Matt Zuccry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jay Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary QuintoAnd Dennis O’HareHere’s a look at an original teaser for Season 12, as well as the official season synopsis:
In American Horror Story: Delicate, after several failed IVF attempts, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her latest film grows, she fears something is targeting her — and her quest for motherhood. AHS: Fragile is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.
