Ed Sheeran joins The Darkness on stage

Ed Sheeran, a longtime fan of the pop-metal group, also opened for the group on Saturday.

Ed Sheeran was a surprise guest at The Darkness concert in London on Saturday evening. He served as an unannounced opening act before joining the glam rock band on stage to perform their song. Love is only a feeling “

The British singer-songwriter has long been a fan of The Darkness, even recruiting them to open for his Divide tour in 2019. During his six-song opening set on Saturday, Sheeran reiterated his love for Justin Hawkins’ band, saying he bought their first album. Land permission In 2003 when he was 13 years old Blabbermouth) and that ” the dream » was to open for the group.

” I always had the ambition to be on stage with him one daySheeran said before commanding the attention of a possibly confused audience: “ Check me out on myspace… I hope you like it… If you don’t, it’s only half an hour. »

Sheeran’s astonishing six-song concert includes his hits ” bad habits “,” your shape “,” think out loud » and the combination of its title ” of which “with” No diggity » by Blackstreet.

During The Darkness’ concert, Sheeran reappeared on stage to fulfill his lifelong dream of performing with the band, “joining them. Love is only a feeling »:

As reported by NMEIn the documentary Welcome to the darkness Recently released, Sheeran is one of the group’s most famous fans to praise them on screen.

Daniel Krepps

Translated by editorial staff