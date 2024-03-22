Salma Hayek’s anti-aging beauty secret was passed down from her grandmother

Salma Hayek Pinault at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood. (November 11, 2023)

In a video interview posted on GQ’s YouTube channel, the actress revealed the essential beauty advice she inherited from her ancestor and which she follows every day. A gesture that is debated among experts.

According to Salma Hayek, you don’t need to rely on an ultra-long beauty routine full of steps to get beautiful skin. The actress prefers minimalism when it comes to facial care. She revealed this in an interview published on the YouTube channel of the American edition of GQ on February 10, 2023. Indeed, during this interview, François-Henri Pinault’s wife answered questions about her from Internet users, including one on her. Secrets of Youth. “What is Salma Hayek’s beauty routine? This lady is in her fifties and she’s gorgeous,” one fan wrote in a tweet.

Instead of naming every product she uses, the 50-year-old shared the most valuable beauty advice she’s found and applies every day. “My grandmother taught me never to wash my face in the morning,” he reveals. “It’s not gross, guys! What happens at night is that your skin produces all the oils it needs to look young. It regenerates.” And recommends viewers: “Wash your skin well in the evening, but in the morning Don’t wash hard work off your skin.”

Benefits of facial cleansing

As innocuous as it may seem, Salma Hayek’s prescription is a hot topic among cosmetic professionals and dermatologists. Certainly, everyone agrees that cleansing your face in the evening is the first essential step to getting beautiful skin. In fact, it helps remove dead cells, pollution particles, sebum, makeup residue and other impurities accumulated throughout the day, thus avoiding clogged pores and dull complexion. In addition, it helps prepare the skin to fully absorb the active ingredients of treatments applied before sleeping to optimize their results. But is it necessary to study it twice a day?

A question that divides

Enthusiastic defenders of cleansing will claim that it is only necessary to repeat this action after waking up to rid the skin of impurities and sebum that have come out of the pores during the night. It also allows you to get rid of the remains of the serum or night cream that was applied the day before (especially if it is based on retinol, since the active ingredient is not recommended during the day due to its photosensitizing action), then to make it . More receptive to ingredients contained in morning day creams.

In contrast, “followers ofLess is more» Or those in a hurry will skip this step, assuming their skin doesn’t look “dirty” on the surface. Some people don’t feel the need because of their dry or sensitive skin, fearing that they will weaken their skin barrier by adding extra washes. This protective layer can actually be damaged by frequent cleansing and strips away the good oils naturally present on the skin, thus promoting dehydration and the appearance of wrinkles.

So who to believe? The answer obviously depends on each skin type and must be individualized on a case-by-case basis with a dermatologist.

This article, originally published on February 17, 2023, was updated on March 6, 2024.