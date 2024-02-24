American Horror Story bosses announce the cast of the surprise horror show

Eric Leibovitz/FX

American Horror Story boss Ryan Murphy has announced the cast for new horror series Grotesquery.

Known for creating Glee, Scream Queens, Netflix’s controversial monster series, and of course, the spooky anthology series American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy announced a surprising addition to his canon on Friday (February 23) with a mysterious teaser.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the trailer (available to watch below) revealed that the new show’s cast will include Emmy Award winners Nessie Nash-Bates (Scream Queens) and Courtney B. Includes Vance (Lovecraft Country) as well as the Academy. Award nominee Leslie Manville, and it’s called Grotesquery.

In the teaser, Nash-Bates’ character’s audio can be heard sounding like an old-school radio.

“I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but now it’s different,” she says. “There’s a shift, like something is opening up in the world—a kind of hole that’s descending into nothingness.”

Spooky audio continues with Getting On Star: “What did I see today? It makes anyone who works at a crime scene cringe.

“You say, ‘Well, ma’am, evil has always existed,’ or, ‘Things are getting better, there’s never been a better time to be alive!’ But it’s not getting any better! Something’s happening all around us, and no one sees it but me.”

The plot for the show has yet to be revealed, but the FX-produced “new horror drama” is “coming this fall,” according to a teaser.

Kim Kardashian — the unlikely star of American Horror Story’s most recent season, Delicate — recently confirmed the release date for part two of the anthology’s 12th outing.

Based on Daniel Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition (which, itself, has been described as a modern version of the horror film Rosemary’s Baby), it follows Emma Roberts as a struggling movie star who is convinced that something is trying to stop her pregnancy.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two premieres on April 3. American Horror Story airs on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, where seasons 1-9 are also available to buy on Prime Video.

