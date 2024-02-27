This cosplay is a perfect copy of Scarlett Johansson

Cosplay is a work of art in its own right. Costumes, sets, bodies Internet users are often extremely creative when it comes to emulating their favorite characters. A Reddit user recently dressed up as Black Widow, originally played by Scarlett Johansson. Illusion has its effect.

Black Widow, the main superhero of the Marvel films

She has been one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If her solo feature film came a bit late (2021), Black Widow was one of the cornerstones of Phases 1 to 3 of the MCU. Appeared for the first time In 2010 Iron Man 2Since then she has played lead roles in numerous Marvel productions, starring in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Avengers: Endgame (2019), where she Dies on Vormir, sacrificing himself so Barton can obtain the Soul Stone. Scarlett Johansson will however reinterpret Black Widow one last time in a solo film, black widow In 2021. The events of the story take place in between Captain America: Civil War And Avengers: Infinity War.

Since then, Black Widow has become nothing more than a memory, but some internet users are embracing the cosplay trend, such as This is almost a perfect double. On Reddit, an internet user published his own iteration of the superheroine, and the result is rather stunning.

A sexy disguise but very faithful to the original material

Red hair, tight black clothes, disguise quite successful.

Black Widow Cosplay by Natashoka

byu/Natasaniquita incosplaygirls

Going by the name Natashoka on Reddit, she is far from her first attempt, doing countless iterations of female pop culture characters, such as Nami. a piece.

Nami Cosplay by Natashoka

byu/Natasaniquita incosplaygirls

Princess Zelda also got a new iteration.

Princess Zelda by Natashoka

byu/Natasaniquita incosplaygirls

Cosplay has become an art in itself. Putting yourself in the shoes of one of your favorite characters has become an obsession of some internet users. Swear Amber Heard made one for Elon Musk, with whom she was in a relationship several years ago.