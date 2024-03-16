Emily Blunt’s picks for her 4 most favorite movies didn’t include any of Christopher Nolan’s masterpieces, but we can’t complain.

As she climbed the Hollywood ladder in the late 2000s, Emily Blunt was a rising star who worked at the forefront of modern cinema and appeared in films like The Young Victoria And The Devil Wears Prada. Tea Into the Woods The actress’ recent performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has cemented her position among the greatest artists of our time.

Additionally, her acclaimed performance earned her a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nomination. Well, as she becomes an even more important icon in modern cinema, Blunt has begun sharing her thoughts on the industry, revealing her top four films during a SXSW Q&A session.

Surprisingly, however, none of these works belong to him Interstellar director

Emily Blunt’s 4 Favorite Movies: No Room for Christopher Nolan?

Emily Blunt’s all-time favorites are a reflection of her own brilliant choices, with a diverse taste in films, with films by noted directors such as Victor Fleming, David Lean and Steven Spielberg.

The actress, 41, shared four of her favorite movies during her SXSW chat Q&A session Discussion of the film). What makes these selections so interesting is that they do not include any of the masterpieces of acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, with whom Blunt collaborated on the Oscar-winning. Oppenheimer.

According to Blunt, “My favorite movie of all time” is Spielberg’s groundbreaking blockbuster the jawsStarring Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss (Via Rotten tomatoes). In her praise for the movie, she added that she felt it was more than a drama about great white sharks:

“I think it’s a film about people and relationships — and I think the performances are amazing. It has wonderful characters and a very professional, suspenseful backdrop, so I think it’s a perfect film.”

Second on her list is an epic biographical film Lawrence of Arabia, Directed by David Lean. Considered among the best movies of all time, THis film follows the life of TE Lawrence (Peter O’Toole) during World War I. Also starring Alec Guinness and Anthony Quinn, it is recognized as a timeless classic in film history due to its stunning cinematography and stirring performances.

is ahead gone with the wind, A beloved historical romance film about Scarlett O’Hara’s life during the Civil War and Reconstruction, directed by Victor Fleming. Even after accounting for inflation, the acclaimed flick remains the highest-grossing movie of all time. The 1939 film, which received thirteen nominations, won ten Academy Awards during the 12th Academy Awards.

Last but not the least, stone romance, The romantic adventure film, directed by Robert Zemeckis, tells the story of a novelist who travels to Colombia to free his kidnapped sister. Action, romance and humor are expertly woven together in this crowd-pleasing comedy. that It opened to rave reviews and grossed over $115 million at the box office worldwide.

How Christopher Nolan and Emily Blunt first met

Emily Blunt admitted that she first met director Christopher Nolan during her interview to be cast in one of his DC films. Happy Sad Confused In the podcast J. with her recent role as Robert Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty OppenheimerThe actress said that she “hopeOnce again to collaborate with the director. She admitted:

“I met him very briefly. But I don’t think I was right… No, I think it was before.

Although she did not specifically say which film it is for, internet gossip suggests that it is for her The Dark Night. Blunt added:

“Listen, the best girl wins.”

As a result of the work of Blunt and Nolan in Oppenheimer, Blunt was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Murphy and Best Supporting Actor were among the seven Oscars the film won at the 96th Academy Awards. RConsidered one of the best films of 2023, it became the third-highest-grossing movie of last year.

Either way, the next time you’re looking for a movie recommendation, take a cue from Emily Blunt and check out one of her top four favorites. Whether you prefer romance, action or history, her catalog has something for everyone.

Besides, Oppenheimer Peacock is streaming on premium, and is a must watch!