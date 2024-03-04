Barca drew against Bilbao in La Liga, with Pedri and De Jong out with injury

Their only chance during the first act came from the nerve of Joao Cancelo – one of the only Barcelona players in the spotlight along with Ilkay Gundogan – who tried to lob 50 meters from the opposition cage, but Yerai, twice after Unai Simeone, knew how to get back in time. come on In the second half, neither the activity of Padry’s replacement Lamin Yamal, nor the numerous tactical changes initiated by Xavi allowed Barcel’s players to find a solution, sometimes giving the impression of looking more for a penalty than the opening score. .