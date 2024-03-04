Barca drew against Bilbao in La Liga, with Pedri and De Jong out with injury
Match: 0-0
Another setback for Barca. In a meeting poor in play and chances, Barcelona and Basque were unable to decide between themselves (0-0) on Sunday, as part of the 27th day of La Liga. Despite a good start to the match, the Catalans lost control and struggled to be dangerous throughout the match.
Their only chance during the first act came from the nerve of Joao Cancelo – one of the only Barcelona players in the spotlight along with Ilkay Gundogan – who tried to lob 50 meters from the opposition cage, but Yerai, twice after Unai Simeone, knew how to get back in time. come on In the second half, neither the activity of Padry’s replacement Lamin Yamal, nor the numerous tactical changes initiated by Xavi allowed Barcel’s players to find a solution, sometimes giving the impression of looking more for a penalty than the opening score. .
Athletic, but harmless, seemed satisfied with this goalless draw, but they could have played a worse trick against the Catalans late in the match if Danny Garcia had aimed his header from a corner alone at the far post (90+ 2nd).
Fact: Frankie de Jong and Padre out with injuries
The first period saw Frankie de Jong (26th) and Pedri (45th) exit early due to injury. The Dutchman, who landed badly on his right ankle after the aerial duel, was replaced by Fermin Lopez, as he could not support himself properly on his feet. Pedri, for his part, left his partners in tears, appearing to injure a thigh after the restart. Two huge blows for Barca nine days before they host Naples in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.
26
FC Barcelona finished 26 matches with at least one goal in La Liga. We have to go back to the first day to find Barça calm against Getafe (0-0).
