Football – PSG

Clash at PSG, Mbappé announces “puppet” in locker room

Published on March 5, 2024 at 11:30 am



Hungry for sport, he grew up to the sound of Formula 1 engines and the exploits of Ronaldinho. Today, with a master’s degree in sports journalism, he no longer misses an F1 Grand Prix or a PSG match, two of his passions and specialties.

In recent weeks, Kylian Mbappé has seen his position at PSG evolve. The French striker is indeed regularly replaced during matches. Luis Enrique has explained many times that it was his own choice to prepare for a future without his star striker. But internally, Kylian Mbappé would describe his coach as a puppet.

undisputed holder, Kylian Mbappé There was an indestructible state and it never came out. But that was before the arrival of Luis Enrique. The Spanish technician decided to replace his star striker on the hour mark Rennais Stadium (1-1), then in front at half-timeAS Monaco (0-0). A choice that has been widely debated in recent days Kylian Mbappé Louis II went straight into the stands of the stadium. The two men reportedly opened up immediately after the match. But naturally, the captain of the France team will be very upset.

“The relationship is completely broken”

Indeed, according to information fromEdward Inda, Kylian Mbappé Estimates will come from certain relatives Luis Enrique There is a queue puppet. ” In front of the camera, they don’t say crazy things to each other, but in the case of Mbappé and Luis Enrique, the relationship is completely broken. One of the best players in the world and now he’s on the bench all day, it’s amazing », assures the director of Okay diary on the set of Chiringueto Before adding a layer.

“Mbappé Claims Luis Enrique Is Qatar’s Puppet”.