After Dune 2, Austin Butler will star in this divisive director’s crime thriller

After his brilliant performance in Dune 2Austin Butler will return to the upcoming thriller from the much-divided director.

In Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen with his interpretation Dune: Part Two By Denis Villeneuve (No sting, we’re not talking about you), there’s no doubt that Austin Butler is becoming one of the most fashionable actors of the new Hollywood generation. has already been praised for her appearance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino before being nominated for an Oscar for his role as King in Elvis By Baz Luhrmann, we noticed it Butler is starting to collect really big films as well as big directors.

After the series Masters of the Air (Produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg), Ari Astor’s next feature film will be released soon, Eddington, a psychological neo-noir western. and according to The last lineWe must find it too With another director in a police thriller… that’s a bit more divisive.

A king by kings

Austin Butler, Hollywood’s new darling

This is director Darren Aronofsky, the man behind it Music for that for a dream, black swan, the wrestler And the latest Whale. And if Mother! Adding to this matter, Aronofsky has always been very divisive. Despite everything, we’re clearly very excited to see what his collaboration with Austin Butler can bring in his next film, Caught stealing.

Inspired by Charlie Huston’s book of the same name, Caught stealing It is expected to follow Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), a former baseball player who is accidentally burned in a bitter struggle for survival in the criminal underworld of downtown New York in the 1990s. The feature film will also be produced by Sony. Also enjoyed by Darren Aronofsky The last line :

Only big names for champions

“I am thrilled to team up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring the perfect story to life Adrenaline And no Russian mountains by Charlie (Houston). I can’t wait to start working with this family of Austin and New York filmmakers.”

To see what this combination will produce, though, between Butler’s talent and Aronofsky’s style, we can imagine some very, very good ones. However, the film is still in pre-production, and the actor may not be available immediately. So we have to be patient Caught stealing The cinema ends on the screen.