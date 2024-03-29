Anne Hathaway reveals that she suffered a miscarriage while playing a pregnant woman in the theater

The actress had never spoken about this painful experience before. In an interview given to Vanity Fair USOf which she is on the cover of this Monday, March 25, 2024 issue, Anne Hathaway revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in 2015. At that time, the actress grounded, A Broadway play, in which she played a pregnant woman about to give birth. A critical period, which she remembers ever since, included during her two pregnancies.

“I had to give birth on stage every night”

“I was doing a play and I had to give birth on stage every night,” she recalls, adding that she kept her miscarriage a secret and only told friends backstage about it. “It was very hard to keep it a secret when I was on stage and pretending everything was fine,” she said.

near Vanity Fair, Anne Hathaway also recalled the context in which she announced her second pregnancy in 2019, on Instagram. LOne star discusses “infertility and the hell of conception” and explains: “Given the pain I went through trying to get pregnant, it would have felt dishonest to post something so happy that I knew it was The story is much more nuanced than that for everyone“

Single women facing miscarriage

Before giving birth to her two children, the actress experienced real difficulties in conceiving. To question oneself. “It’s really hard to want something so much and wonder if you’re doing something wrong,” she adds.

While discussing the miscarriage with her friends, the star was surprised to realize that many of them had experienced the same thing. She also believes she found a study that reported this, estimating that 50% of pregnancies end this way.

“I said, ‘Where is this information? Why do we feel unnecessarily lonely?’ This is where we get hurt. So I decided to talk about it. What broke my heart, blew my mind and gave me hope was that for the next three years, almost every day, a woman came to me in tears and I held her in my arms because she was going through this pain and suddenly she wasn’t. was Only one carries it for a long time,” says the actress.

Today, the 41-year-old actress is the mother of two children, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman and Jack Shulman, who she had with her husband Adam Shulman. When she talks about the miscarriage, she says she’s not afraid to talk about it. Because, after all, she “wasn’t embarrassed by something that seemed (to her) statistically completely normal.”