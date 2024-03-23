This pre-MCU monster movie starred Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The Big Picture 2014

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a tough spot right now — the most recent installment of the franchise is struggling to find the same momentum that the “Infinity Saga” had. However, the MCU has benefited from consistent appearances Elizabeth Olson As Wanda Maximoff, a character whose arc is dramatically altered by her appearance Wandavision And Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, Wanda’s origins can be traced back to her appearance Avengers: Age of Ultron, Olsen and her MCU co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson They first appeared together in the 2014 movie Monster Godzilla. And instead of being the super powered Maximoff siblings, they were a more grounded couple struggling through a kaiju attack.





Godzilla (2014) The world is set by the appearance of monstrous creatures, but only one of them can save humanity. Publication date May 16, 2014 runtime 123 minutes





Who do Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olson play in ‘Godzilla’?

As the first film in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary’s “Monsterverse” franchise, Godzilla Explores the emergence of monstrous apex predators known as “MUTO” (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms). In the callback to the origin Godzilla A 1954 film, the film explores how Godzilla becomes trapped in the Bikini Atoll coral reef and nearly destroyed by a nuclear weapon. Godzilla’s re-emergence sparked seismic activity in Japan in 1999 in which researcher Dr. Sandra Brody (Juliette Binoche). Sandra’s husband, Janjira Nuclear Power Plant engineer Joe Brodie (Bryan Cranston), becomes obsessed with finding the animal. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as US Army Lt. Ford Brody, who joined his father in the search for Godzilla. Although the two men are at odds with each other since the accident, their shared interest in finding Godzilla allows them to bond.





Brody is suspicious of his father’s intentions and reluctantly agrees to help search Japan’s quarantine zone for the origin of the meltdown. However, Brody is driven to end a potentially devastating threat to humanity out of a desire to protect his family. Olsen co-stars as Elle, Brody’s wife, who serves as a nurse at San Francisco General Hospital. She is put in danger once two winged MUTO creatures emerge from a giant chrysalis in a nuclear plant, Encouraging Godzilla to go on a rampage across the globe to engage in combat. Brody’s desire to ensure the safety of his family leads him to meet Admiral William Stanz (David Strathairn) to contain the threat. It’s certainly one of the most fleshed-out human stories of any Godzilla film





Despite that strong chemistry they have during Avengers: Age of Ultron, Taylor-Johnson and Olsen actually have relatively few scenes together Godzilla. There are some expositional moments early on in which Elle and Brody discuss the details of his upcoming assignment and Joe’s condition, and the couple finally reunites at the film’s conclusion after the war ends in San Francisco. although, Both characters play important roles in the story. Brody’s experiences with his father make him perfect for an assignment to join the HALO strike team disarming weapons in San Francisco, and Elle’s role in helping victims means he’s always very close to the action. While the film could be accused of not having enough Kaiju fights, Elle and Brody are interesting characters in their own right.

‘Godzilla’ emphasizes human characters







Unlike the other American films in the franchise, of 2014 Godzilla Featuring real human characters and compelling emotional drama. Rather than serving as mere background characters, Brody and Elle are hardworking, selfless heroes willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect humanity. While it is ultimately Godzilla who fights the MUTOs, earning the title of “King of the Monsters”, Brody and Elle are required to prevent collateral damage and protect human infrastructure.

Olsen and Taylor-Johnson’s performances are crucial Godzilla Because of the slow motion of the filmAC Director Gareth Edwards Opted for a similar approach the jaws where the titular creature is not shown until the very end. While this could potentially make for a very dull movie that ignores the success of previous installments in the franchise, the emotional bond between Elle and Brody creates dramatic tension that raises the stakes ahead of the final battle. While the audience is not necessary Godzilla A film to watch the heartbreaking moments between a loving couple, Emotional depth certainly distinguishes Edward’s film Within the franchise. Given that Cranston’s character is killed off very early in the story, the connection between Elle and Brody becomes the film’s most important human relationship.





The Monsterverse could learn from ‘Godzilla’

Although it sets the foundation for the cinematic universe, Monsterverse has adopted a very different tone compared to 2014 Godzilla. Both Godzilla: King of the Monsters And Godzilla Vs. Cong Abandoned any notion of dramatic realism in favor of self-referential humor, over-the-top action sequences and widespread collateral damage with little humanity to it. While the series may have endeared itself to a wider audience, its success Godzilla: Minus One suggests that kaiju films can succeed by taking themselves seriously.





Especially stand out performances from Olsen and Taylor-Johnson, viz The Monsterverse has failed Introducing attractive human characters. Compared to the emotional authenticity of Brody and Elena’s relationship, Dr. Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler) and his daughter Madison (Millie Bobby Brown) seems forced and forgettable. Characters like the villainous Alan Jonah (Charles Dance) and Walter Simmons (Damian Bichir) are complete caricatures. Considering that shows no signs of slowing down with the impending release of Monsterverse itself Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpireHopefully it won’t be the last time Taylor-Johnson and Olsen make appearances on the series.

