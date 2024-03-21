After 3 years of being a huge joke on the internet, Riot Games is making this skin a reality in LoL and the community is ecstatic!

Skins are often a topic of discussion in League of Legends. Regularly, their quality is criticized, but sometimes it is the themes attributed to particular champions that are not unanimous. But one of the guys coming up with the next patch should get everyone up to speed. A cosmetic born from a joke and which has finally become a reality.

Choo Choo!

As you may already know, the League of Legends blacksmith, aptly named Orn, will receive a new skin in the next update, a skin called Choo-Choo Ornn, Train Conductor Ornn, or Ornn tchou-chu de Train in French. A perfect concept for a champion and especially for his ultimate. Break out of the dominant elemental, making way for a train that will race towards its enemies. The concept delighted the community, but was actually born three years ago. A fan had already imagined it and shared a sketch of it on Reddit.

It’s nice to see Riot Games stray a bit from its norms and offer unique skins to some of the less popular champions that don’t fit into a particular theme. Studios often take advantage of “April Fools” events (on April 1st) to offer community concepts that are a little more outlandish than usual. We can think of Urgot Cosplay Keeper of Pajamas or even Alistair Moh-Moh. Overall, all 5 skins were well received, A lot of people think it’s cool that Riot Games is letting go and allowing itself more fun concepts.

A community of angels

Of course, the revelation of Orn’s new skin has not gone unnoticed, and suffice it to say that players are more than excited, as evidenced by the comments we can read on Reddit or various social networks:

“That’s great. I hope this new series for April Fools’ Day will return to unique and fun skin ideas that don’t have to be tied to a skin theme.”

“This is great! I can’t believe they’re finally doing it!”

“It looks fun and silly, which isn’t bad.”

If we know that the profitability of skins is important for Riot Games (they are one of the main incomes of the game), it is pleasant that the studio also chooses a few less popular characters. God of the Forge is far from unanimous and is only picked in 3.2% of games (ranked 129th in picks). Let’s all hope his new cosmetic sells well so Riot Games gives us more skins that are a little more original than usual.