Bad news that threatens to disappoint fans

It’s undoubtedly the most anticipated video game in history, and it’s already running behind schedule, risking more disappointing fans… Unfortunately GTA VI shouldn’t be available before 2026!

Since last December, the announcement is official: the sixth part of Grand Theft Auto is in preparation, and people could find the first images of the video game after a leak in 2022. This news has significantly increased the wait around. Introducing GTA 6, which will take place in Miami, a fictional city inspired by Vice City. Publisher Rockstar Games is making progress on the design of the game, which is scheduled for release by 2025 on the Xbox series and PS5 consoles. However, further delays are expected.

The decision to end teleworking is at the root of this delay. Rockstar Games has decided to implement a back-to-office notification for company employees to reduce teleworking time. This choice is probably to avoid further information leaks before the release of GTA VI. Since the Covid pandemic and the confinement period, the employees were partially accustomed to working from home, and this news caused some frustration among some of them, which greatly affected the development of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto, much to the disappointment of the players.

For the moment, Rockstar Games is still hoping for a spring 2025 release. However, some insider sources question this possibility, pointing to the possibility of a release in the fall of the same year or even 2026 if delayed. Given the ambition of such a project, the next few months of game development will be a real challenge for a video game publisher.