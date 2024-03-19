Double the power according to the leak! A release for GTA 6?

According to the latest leak the PS5 will benefit from twice the power. Sony may have found a solution to boost its console’s processor.

Even if Sony has never officially communicated about it, gamers are still hoping for an improved version of the PlayStation 5. From the latest leak PS5 Pro with Power Double while keeping the same CPU. The new “High Frequency” mode will boost processor performance.

Remember that currently There are three versions of Sony’s current flagship console in the market :

Standard PS5 – This model is equipped with a disk drive.

– This model is equipped with a disk drive. PS5 Digital Edition – This version does not include a disk drive.

– This version does not include a disk drive. PS5 Slim – This variant benefits from 1TB of storage, which is more than the previous two models. The console has a removable disk drive. Its panel is also customizable.

The three consoles obviously differ in terms of design. The Slim model is more compact than its predecessor. Note that this version is much lighter. Despite the different designs, The three consoles offer similar performance. For this reason, players hope for an upgrade in terms of power.

This configuration of PS5 Pro to increase its power

Not everything being said around a potential PS5 Pro is necessarily positive. Some leaks suggest that this version will be a disappointment in the making. There wasn’t There is no significant difference compared to previous models In terms of performance. But these pessimistic predictions are not in the majority.

Actually, most of the leaks talk about it A real leap in capability. So players should benefit from a greatly improved gaming experience.

Tom Henderson of the site Insider Gaming Understand that Sony should not change the processor for the Pro model. However, future console CPUs will have a significant advantage, meaning “High frequency“

Computing power multiplied by two

This mode will allow the processor to increase its Base frequency up to 3.85 GHz. As a result, players can experience 10% performance improvement Yet with the same processor as the standard PS5.

Still thanks to the “High Frequency” mode, the PS5 Pro will present a Double the computing power Compared to the standard version of the console. Remember that the classic PS5 runs on TFLOPS of 10.3. Will reach pro version 23.04.

Additionally, Sony may have planned other technical improvements to enhance the PS5 Pro. Rumors speak Path tracing For better graphic quality of games. They also grow it New intelligent upscaling technology.

GPU optimized for “high frequency” mode

This new upscaling technology should allow the PS5 Pro to offer 4K resolution at 60 FPS Or 8K to 30 FPS. Remember that Sony wants to provide an experience 4K to 120 FPS Or 8K to 60 FPS Thanks to this technology. This seems difficult to achieve with the specifications of the PS5 Pro.

On the other hand, the latest leak also mentions significant improvements to the console’s memory. This would be more efficient than most other systems, with a Expected speed of 575 GB/s. This would represent a An increase of about 28% bandwidth speed.

Additionally, Sony wants to launch its future Pro console before its release GTA 6. Remember that the next main title A famous singer Scheduled for 2025. Rumors even go so far as to suggest a release for the first quarter. If there is a PS5 Pro, it should come to the latest End of 2024.

