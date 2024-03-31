Ninja: Streamer, Fortnite star, announces he has cancer at 32

In an age where online entertainment and video games occupy a prominent place, news of the illness of an icon like Ninja reverberates with a certain intensity. Richard Tyler Blevins, his real name, shared news that shook his community of millions of followers: he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 32.

In the world of video games, Everyone knows the name of the star ninja of the game Fortnite. But if he made a name for himself on Wednesday March 27, it was unfortunately not for a new exploit: Famous streamer, 32 years old, has melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. The diagnosis was made during an annual dermatology check-up encouraged by his wife, Jessica. A suspicious mole located under the ninja’s leg was identified and later removed for analysis, It then reveals its deadly nature.

“Another dark spot appeared nearby, so today, They did a biopsy and removed a large area around the melanoma Hopefully under the microscope they’ll see a clear non-melanoma edge and we’ll know we’ve beaten it.”, Ninja wrote in his message announcing his illness. Although shocked, Who is actually called Richard Tyler Blevins Hopeful, wants to be strong in the support of his community and the love of his family. He also used the ad to raise awareness among his fans about the importance of regular skin exams, emphasizing how crucial early diagnosis can be.

Who is Streamer Ninja, real name Richard Tyler Blevins?

Born June 5, 1991 in Detroit, Michigan, Ninja has quickly become one of the most influential streamers in the world. His career started in 2009 with the game in e-sports halo 3, Before experiencing a meteor shower in 2018 thanks to Fortnite Battle Royale. His talent and charismatic personality, As well as her sassy hair colorsIt was allowed to accumulate Over 14 million followers on Twitch, making him a true live streaming legend. The following year, to everyone’s surprise, he left the platform anyway join up mixerA competing platform owned by Microsoft, Which undeniably slowed down his career.

Married to Jessica Blevins since 2017, Ninja has never hidden the importance of his partner, both personally and professionally. Together, they form a dynamic duo, with Jessica taking on the role of manager for her husband. Apart from his exploits in the gaming world, Ninja has also distinguished himself through his philanthropic actions, His participation in various television shows including Family feud In 2015, and also his collaborations with several stars, including Drake and Travis Scott, with whom he hosted live Fortnite games on Twitch. In 2022, he nevertheless Announced a break from streamingFear of burnout.

Well, I’m still in a bit of shock but wanted to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went to a dermatologist for the annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. I had a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It’s… — Ninja (@ninja) March 26, 2024

