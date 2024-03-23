The Red Dead Redemption 2 update finally adds something we’ve been waiting for

Rockstar recently released the first update in nearly two years Red Dead Redemption 2 Which fixes a long standing problem regarding horse diversity.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Players were surprised to see an update roll out over the past few days, making it the first for a Rockstar title in 18 months. Although players initially speculated about what this minor update might be, we were treated to a few patch notes showing what the developers have been working on for the past few months.

The main fix coming with update 1.32 focuses on a static issue that was seeing players struggle to enter stables on the map. The issue was first reported in the September 2022 update, with Arthur getting stuck in a frozen door, going through walls and unable to get out. With no restrictions, players had to restart their games, which did not always solve the problem.

However, update 1.32 fixed the long-standing issue with various graphical improvements for PC. This includes Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) version 2.2 now supported as well as the ability to now play Red Dead Redemption 2 in 3200×2400 resolution.

Stability and performance have also been improved across all platforms, which should result in fewer crashes. As for in-game changes, Free Roam missions will now be less likely to complete on startup and Naturalist samples will now count towards daily challenges.

with corrections for both Red Dead Redemption 2 Base game and red dead online, It’s nice to see that Rockstar Games is still dedicated to improving a much-loved game. Grand Theft Auto VI. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from clamoring for new content.