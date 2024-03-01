GTA 6 is in the final stages of development

Rockstar is letting very little information filter in on the development of its flagship game that should be released in 2025, but some news should please fans (not necessarily studio employees)…

It’s the end of teleworking for Rockstar employees! This was announced by the company’s vice president, Jennifer Kolbe, who explains that developers have to return to the office five days a week to give everything for the final stages of development so that everything is perfect. Time to release GTA6!

This news should be positive for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the most anticipated game of the year (or even the decade)! Even though 2025 is more or less guaranteed as the release year, no date has been revealed yet, and this statement from Jennifer Kolbe is one of the rare hints for GTA6’s progress.

The only statements fans had so far were from Strauss Zelnick, president of Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar’s parent company), who confirmed that the studio strives for perfection and likes to take its time to present the best game to the world. possible A statement that on the contrary suggests that we still have to wait a little longer to be able to play GTA6. Jennifer Kolbe’s words, in contrast, bring some nuance by pointing out that Rockstar still wants to honor its schedule and that the game shouldn’t be delayed until next year…

_

Follow Geico on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram so you don’t miss any news, tests and great deals.

Get our latest news directly on your WhatsApp by subscribing to our channel.