A one-and-a-half-year suspended prison sentence is required against Said Chabe at the trial in Bobigny
The money laundering trial of real-life agents in Side Chabane and Bobigny resumed this Friday morning, with demands from the public prosecutor, lasting nearly two hours. In a solemn and solemn tone since the hearing began on Monday, the public prosecutor’s representative demanded an eighteen-month suspended prison sentence against Said Chabane, the owner and former president of Angers-SCO.
Regarding Jalal Benalla and Abdelkader K., scouts with unclear borders, the prosecutor requested, for each of them, a two-year prison sentence, one of which was suspended, and an adjustment for part of the firm, as well as a specific ban on practicing the profession. Ban from sports agent and management for three years.
Approved Agent Lasana K. Therefore, a two-year prison sentence, one of which was suspended and adjusted to the firm’s share, was required, as well as a ban on practicing its business and management for three years. .
Finally, Abdelkader c. For, the fifth and final defendant, a fine of 5,000 euros and a definitive ban on acting as an agent were requested.
“Trials do not come from the sky. Nor is it the result of some fancy arising from the notion of judicial authority.
The prosecutor also requested the confiscation of assets seized from the legal entities JB Sport King (about 308,000 euros), AK Sport Consulting (an apartment worth about 150,000 euros) and Sport Total Consulting (about 60,000 euros).
“Trials do not come from the sky, pointed to the complainant. Nor is it the result of some fancy arising from the notion of judicial power. In criminal matters, they are often the result of observation in unlikely circumstances. Observing that, in our society individuals or companies have crossed the red line of the basic rules of social life. »
And to illustrate his argument: “We realized that they had an almost dazed vision of what was happening to them. Like a rabbit caught in the headlights. They do not understand what is happening to them and have tried all ways to get out of it. And now the dream is breaking against the wall of reality. »
The prosecutor specifically targeted Abdelkader K., according to him “Statements of Extreme Emptiness” and “ inconsistent in substance”and Jalal Benalla, “A good-natured giant who started off with great ease and then, a complete collapse…”. “They allow themselves to be lured into the mirage of easy money. »