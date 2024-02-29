How Faiza Lamari, mother of Kylian Mbappé, is already preparing for her son’s arrival at Real Madrid
As Kylian Mbappé’s potential transfer to Real Madrid approaches, Faiza Lamari will begin an important search: her son’s future home in the Spanish capital.
We knew Kylian Mbappé’s luxurious and incredible apartment near Paris. Where would the French international be if he joined Real Madrid? The PSG striker is at the end of his contract and will be very close to joining the La Liga leaders in July 2024.
SO, the trains Tells us his mother and agent have been trying for weeks to find her son’s future home. Had Faiza Amri found her rare pearl, some amazing properties would have been visited without us knowing.
Find the latest news around Real Madrid, transfer rumors and the latest news
Before deciding which house will welcome him into his new life, Mbappé must finalize his contract with Real. Kyks would have agreed to split his salary in half to join Merengue for five years.
According to rumors in the Spanish press, in Madrid, the 2018 world champion will receive about 20 million euros per year. Paris’ proposal would be higher but the person concerned may have bet on Florentino Perez’s sporting project.
AS from Cannes to the Ni Summit Seri Apasses through there French teamSebastian Frey spoke into the microphone By Alvin De Fazio And during the 90-minute long interview, where he retraces his career, from Roberto Baggio to Gianluigi Buffon, without forgetting the legendary Ronaldo, through Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Francesco Totti or Alessandro Del Piero, he reveals the legends he worked with or faced. is
Subscribe to our Youtube channel !