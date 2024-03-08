Rain disrupts Qatar Grand Prix qualifying practice schedule

In his first time on a Honda, Johann Zarco showed ease by setting the 6th fastest time, a time he put into perspective by clarifying that he had used new tyres. “It was good to be sixth, to give the team a smile, LCR’s Frenchman commented. This is a proof that the bike has the ability even if it is a question mark over long distances. (…) For Q2, it is possible, we have to see. Maybe the conditions will be a little different, it could be an opportunity if the top drivers are not fully prepared. »