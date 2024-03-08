Entertainment

Streaming records in 2024!

The world of rap vibrates to the rhythm of the success of Travis Scott, who made his mark in 2023 with his album ‘Utopia’. This musical project took the artist to the next level, earning him a prestigious Grammy nomination. ‘Utopia’ is not just a dreamy name; It has become a symbol of Travis’ hard work and perseverance, and the numbers prove it. Year-to-date, it is the most-streamed rap album with over 800 million streams. A feat that testifies to the artist’s undeniable talent and the quality of his work.

However, at the 2024 Grammys, the dream of utopia faded a bit. Travis Scott, hoping to win Best Rap Album, was knocked out by Killer Mike’s ‘Michael’. This disappointment is not the first for Travis, who felt the bitterness of losing this recognition with ‘Astroworld’ in 2019 after being beaten by Cardi B for ‘invasion of privacy’. Still, Travis Scott doesn’t let failure stop him. its way. His time on stage, marked by angry outbursts after defeat, was a reflection of his passion and his commitment to his music.

The commercial success and cultural impact of ‘Utopia’ is undeniable. Travis Scott continues to dominate the charts and captivate listeners with his artistic vision. Even if a Grammy trophy doesn’t fill his shelf just yet, mind-blowing streaming figures and public enthusiasm for ‘Utopia’ are the rewards that confirm that Travis Scott is a rap giant in 2024.

