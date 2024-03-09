Elizabeth Olsen wore the corduroy trend to dinner with her sisters

(Image credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA)

After Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s phone-free The Row show, there was an Olsen family reunion in Paris this week during fashion week. Afterwards, the twins were joined by their younger sister, Elizabeth Olson and her partner Robbie Arnett, as well as Ashley’s husband Louis Eisner at Paris’ famous Caviar Caspia, a celebrity hot spot.

For their night out, Mary-Kate covered up in a patterned scarf and velvet coat, and Ashley donned a black velvet cape similar to styles seen on the Autumn/Winter 2024 runway with a nylon coat and black bag. But neither of the three trendiest dressers was a designer. It was Elizabeth, who wore trousers and a blazer made of corduroy with socks and loafers, one of the most talked about trends for the coming fall.

Seen at the autumn/winter 2024 menswear shows at Fendi, SSDeli and Neil Barrett, as well as in designs from Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Loewe and Veronica di Piante in recent seasons, the corduroy trend has slowly but surely come round. Fashion Now, it’s down to Elizabeth Olson, whose gray wide-well corduroy blazer will inspire plenty of shopping now and into next fall. Scroll down to see her look and shop Corduroy just like it.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Elizabeth Olson

Shop the corduroy trend:

Tory Burch Cinched cord blazer

Massimo Dutti Straight needlecord trousers with elastic waistband This is a mega cell search.

Zara Contrast collar waxed bomber The corduroy collar on this bomber makes all the difference.

Goldsign Orton cotton-corduroy vest I am a sucker for waistcoats.

Paloma wool Brioche Stretch Organic Cotton Corduroy Maxi Skirt This skirt has been in my shopping cart for weeks now.

Lewis Straight rib with ankle zip

Barbour Gosford Quilted Jacket This is the perfect warmth layer for a spring jacket.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-corduroy flared pants

COS Flocked-denim mini skirt Always say yes to miniskirts.

Helsa Corduroy Pleated Pant I’m all over these with the leather waist detail.

The more cinched in a blazer, the more I want it.

Gani Washed corduroy long skirt Whenever you get bored of the same corduroy pants, opt for this maxi skirt instead.

Correction Val ’90s mid-rise straight corduroy pants I don’t know about you, but I wear white all year round.

Veronica Di Piante Aaliyah cotton-corduroy blazer This jacket will become a staple in your closet.

free people Come As You Are Cord Maxi Skirt I know several people who own the denim version of this and love it.

dear daughter Agnes corduroy blazer Wait until you see the matching pants.

dear daughter Lana High Waist Wide Leg Corduroy Pants Aren’t you glad you kept scrolling?

Correction Green corduroy midi skirt This skirt is beyond luxury.