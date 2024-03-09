Entertainment

Elizabeth Olsen wore the corduroy trend to dinner with her sisters

Ashley, Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olson pose together at the LACMA event.

(Image credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA)

After Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s phone-free The Row show, there was an Olsen family reunion in Paris this week during fashion week. Afterwards, the twins were joined by their younger sister, Elizabeth Olson and her partner Robbie Arnett, as well as Ashley’s husband Louis Eisner at Paris’ famous Caviar Caspia, a celebrity hot spot.

For their night out, Mary-Kate covered up in a patterned scarf and velvet coat, and Ashley donned a black velvet cape similar to styles seen on the Autumn/Winter 2024 runway with a nylon coat and black bag. But neither of the three trendiest dressers was a designer. It was Elizabeth, who wore trousers and a blazer made of corduroy with socks and loafers, one of the most talked about trends for the coming fall.

Seen at the autumn/winter 2024 menswear shows at Fendi, SSDeli and Neil Barrett, as well as in designs from Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Loewe and Veronica di Piante in recent seasons, the corduroy trend has slowly but surely come round. Fashion Now, it’s down to Elizabeth Olson, whose gray wide-well corduroy blazer will inspire plenty of shopping now and into next fall. Scroll down to see her look and shop Corduroy just like it.

Elizabeth Olsen holding hands with her husband in Paris after dinner with Mary-Kate and Ashley at Caviar Caspia.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Elizabeth Olson

Shop the corduroy trend:

Cinched cord blazer

Tory Burch

Cinched cord blazer

Tan Massimo Duti Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants

Massimo Dutti

Straight needlecord trousers with elastic waistband

Contrast collar waxed bomber

Zara

Contrast collar waxed bomber

Gray corduroy vest

Goldsign

Orton cotton-corduroy vest

Brioche Stretch Organic Cotton Corduroy Maxi Skirt

Paloma wool

Brioche Stretch Organic Cotton Corduroy Maxi Skirt

Straight rib with ankle zip

Lewis

Straight rib with ankle zip

Gosford Quilted Jacket

Barbour

Gosford Quilted Jacket

Black Ralph Lauren Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants

Polo Ralph Lauren

Cotton-corduroy flared pants

Flocked-denim mini skirt

COS

Flocked-denim mini skirt

Corduroy Pleated Pant

Helsa

Corduroy Pleated Pant

Corduroy blazer

Washed corduroy long skirt

Gani

Washed corduroy long skirt

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Corduroy Pants

Correction

Val ’90s mid-rise straight corduroy pants

Net-a-Porter long-line olive-colored blazer

Veronica Di Piante

Aaliyah cotton-corduroy blazer

Come As You Are Cord Maxi Skirt

free people

Come As You Are Cord Maxi Skirt

Agnes corduroy blazer

dear daughter

Agnes corduroy blazer

Lana High Waist Wide Leg Corduroy Pants

dear daughter

Lana High Waist Wide Leg Corduroy Pants

Green corduroy midi skirt

Correction

Green corduroy midi skirt

Green Corduroy Alex Mill Blazer

Alex Mill

Amelie cotton-corduroy blazer

