Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld went on a secret date in a $20 million car 3 weeks before the Oscar entry ceremony

Now that there is a long wait until the NFL regular season begins, players are spending time with their loved ones. While Travis Kelce supported Taylor Swift in Australia, Josh Allen has been soaking in his share of dates with Hailee Steinfeld. The two were recently spotted out on a date in Hailey’s $20 million car.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are spotted on a secret date while driving in Hailee Steinfeld’s Range Rover

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are rarely seen together, as they want to keep their relationship as private as possible. But every now and then, they are clicked together by fans and paparazzi. For example, they were recently spotted together in Hailee Steinfeld’s car.

HAS fan page Hailee Steinfeld shared a photo of the Bumblebee actress and Josh Allen driving through New York City in Hailee’s $20 million Range Rover. Hailee Steinfeld was seen sitting in the passenger seat while Josh Allen drove the car to their secret date destination.

Or maybe they were just in for a long drive considering how stressful a year Josh Allen has had. The Buffalo Bills lost their chance to reach the Super Bowl in the playoffs. So like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are trying to spend more time together.

Also Read: After Taylor Swift in the NFL, Kristin Juszczyk plans to dominate the NBA jersey game with Stephen Curry as her first client.

However, the only difference between Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s relationship and that of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is private. While Trav and Ty are keeping it open to the world, Josh and Haley are very careful about keeping their relationship private.

Josh Allen hints at going to the Oscars 2024 with Hailee Steinfeld

Pictures of him enjoying a drive in Hailee Steinfeld’s $20 million Range Rover come just weeks before the 2024 Oscars. Hailee Steinfeld’s movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been nominated for Oscar 2024. So, it will definitely be there. Award show.

Josh Allen, during his Star appearance on Kay Addams’ show Up & Addams , she was asked if she would wear Enchanté during the Oscars. The Buffalo Bills star replied, “Maybe.” Enchanté is his friend’s brand. But the important thing is, with this “maybe” he gave a strong hint of coming to the Oscars.

Also Read: The Complete Relationship Timeline of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

And if he’s coming to the Oscars and Hailee Steinfeld is also walking the red carpet, there’s a very good chance we’ll finally see them together. What do you think, what do you think?