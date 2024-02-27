Caitlin Dever posts touching tribute to mom after tragic death

Caitlin Dever’s mother tragically passed away last week. Booksmart posted a touching tribute to the actress.

Posted by Kaitlyn Dever

“My mother. my life my everything I don’t even have words,” her post began. “I will never say enough about the gifts you have given me in my life, the immense joy you have brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you have given me and our family.

“Your love was everywhere. He was having coffee with you in the morning and shopping at Real Real, he was sitting by the pool eating watermelon (with salt on it of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, he was lying in your bed with you and watching Seinfeld. Listening to your infectious laugh as you recited each line from memory, it was making fun of each other, it was getting you to tell me about my day, it was getting the best advice from you that one would be so lucky to receive, it was going on. . Places with you because wherever we were..we were having fun and laughing,” she added.

Her post continued as she declared her mom as her “favorite” and “sweet” person in the world. Dever concluded by listing what she would miss.

“I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, your hand holding, more than anything in the world,” Dever continued. “You did everything well. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. Die jiggery dude. oh how i love you What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever, Mom. ❤️”

Caitlin Dever first gained notoriety for her roles in Bad Teacher, The Spectacular Now, Short Term 12 and Justified. He will act in films like Beautiful Boy, Booksmart, Dear Evan Hansen, Ticket to Paradise, Roseline and No One Will Save You. Dever also starred in Dopesik and will star as Abby in The Last of Us Season 2.