GTA 6 release date speculations fueled after players spotted possible clues in Rockstar job postings

The first trailer for Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 was released last year and has been viewed over 170 million times. The game is one of the most anticipated titles of recent years and when it comes to PS5 and Xbox Series S in 2025 | It’s expected to be an event when it comes to X (available on Amazon). Unfortunately, Rockstar has not yet announced the exact launch date of GTA 6.

However, we can now get an idea of ​​when GTA 6 will launch thanks to a job listing posted by Rockstar.

First spotted by people on the GTA 6 subreddit, the job posting is for a 12-month contract for a Russian-language “localization tester.” Given the duration of the contract, which is expected to expire in March 2025, and the fact that the job offer mentions a guarantee of “the highest possible final product quality”, speculation is rife about GTA 6’s release date, which could be as early as 2025. will be in the beginning.

GTA 6 is supposed to be a big game that will require a ton of testing. So it makes sense for placement testers to work till the last minute to ensure satisfactory results. So it is reasonable to assume that GTA 6 could be released as early as 2025 and not ship in the fall.