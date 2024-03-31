Is The Last of Us Part II the best sequel according to players?

On the occasion of the BAFTA Games Awards 2024, gamers were asked to vote for their favorite sequel from sixteen productions. The Last of Us Part II Did he drop out of the competition?

Since 2004, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts presents the award The best video games of the year with its traditional BAFTA Games Awards. Handing out around twenty awards each year, this event is one of the unmissable events for fans of the 10th art.

Next edition, hosted by comedian Phil Wangwill be held on Thursday, April 11. You will be able to follow the ceremony live, from 8 p.mcontinued Twitch, Youtube Or X (Twitter).

On the sidelines of the BAFTA Games Awards 2024, a Competition X took place on the network. A contest in which players had to vote for him Favorite sequel. In the list of presented titles, we found The Last of Us Part IIAnother successful license creation naughty dog.

Second time’s the charm… Introducing the Best Game Sequel Tournament Ever! A fun and friendly competition ahead #BAFTAGamesAwards April 11 to find out which other entry in your favorite game series is number one Round 1 begins… now! 🏆👇 pic.twitter.com/R0e2yBX2Il – BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 25, 2024

Presenting the best sequel game tournament ever! First a fun and friendly competition #BAFTAGamesAwards From April 11 to find out which second installment of your favorite game series is number one

Players vote for their favorite sequel

This week, and powered by the BAFTA Games Awards, players decided and nominated their favorite sequels. As a reminder, a sequel is a continuation of a work. So it can be considered as the second installment in the series of video games. These tournaments, intended for fans, are then put into competition Sixteen productionsof which The Last of Us Part II.

The title, released on June 19, 2020 on PlayStation 4, is an expansion of the first adventures. Joel and Eli, the main pair of licenses. We play the role of a 19-year-old heroine, ready to do anything to satisfy Desire for revenge extreme

The competition has results. The Last of Us Part II Qualified in Quarter FinalsBut it was before that Red Dead Redemption II. the tumor of Rockstar Games Thus the great wins the tournament, and is ahead of his fifteen other competitors.

With this second opus, Star Firm has managed to win and break the hearts of the players. Six years after its release, The Great Adventure ofArthur Morgan Still stands out for his writing and continues to touch fans, as this proves to us A tight tournament.

