LeBron James and the Lakers resist the Victor Vembanyama show

Despite the new XXXL match of Victor Vembanyama (123-118), the Lakers logically dominated the Spurs through their leaders.

For the home stats sheet, it’s right here

Hollywood atmosphere to end the night with the Crypto.com Arena and its many celebrities. We were obviously interested in the matchup between our national Victor Wembanyama for the Spurs and the LeBron James – Anthony duo for the Lakers.

It was better not to be late because Wembi did not organize an observation round at this meeting. Big counter on Austin Reeves, 5 flurry throws in just over a minute to go with two bombs from the parking lot. Wembie is hot and Spurs are off to a flying start!

Wemby from DEEP 🎯

13 EARLY 1Q PTS FOR VICTOR!

Red-Sas | Live on the NBA app

📲 https://t.co/IdPwLomiDT pic.twitter.com/CCBz2iGKSG

— NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2024

Unfortunately, and often this season, Gregg Popovich gives us a special tank by recalling a Wembie who is still extremely impressive after only 5 minutes. The Lakers seize the opportunity to regain control. Anthony Davis, despite his two quick fouls, dominated inside. Pick and roll is still deadly with LBJ. As luck would have it, Wembie’s return coincides with the Spurs who are doing better while LeBron and Eddie are breathing down their necks. Already 16/7/3/1 for Wemby in a quarter… he’s going to get 5×5, right?

The Lakers manage to stay the course with LeBron James gaining momentum and D’Angelo Russell celebrating his birthday with 3-pointers. Today is 28 years old for leader. The Spurs executives allow us to keep a good distance but LA logically lead at the break (66-59).

Same dynamic on the way back from the locker room. Victor Vembanyama turns into a passer before planting a stepback 3-pointer over the head of Anthony Davis. The Lakers stars are still there to answer. LA take off but the Spurs are ambushed by a rain of winning shots. The Texans bench plays the X factor with 51 points (compared to just 16 for LA). Angelino thought they had finished the hard part but when money time started they were still only 7 points ahead.

A final act that starts very strongly and with a possible number one of the morning’s top 10. Ohio native, Malachi Branham gets LeBron James on a giant poster!

Malki Branham 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rTFS431CZd

— San Antonio Spurs (@Spurs) February 24, 2024

There’s nothing to faze King, who takes matters into his own hands to resolutely silence the Spurs. LBJ presses the accelerator and the Spurs can’t make a series of stops. James scored 12 of his 30 points in the money alone, and Darwin Hamm didn’t even have to restart Anthony Davis, who didn’t play a minute in the last quarter.

The big news at the end of the match is that Viktor Vembanyama makes history by becoming the 15th player in the NBA to make a 5×5, the first since Jusuf Nurkic in 2019! Despite the defeat, The tricolor knot once again impressed the crowd with their prolific contributions on both sides of the field. 27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 blocks and 5 steals. The stat line is 2K worthy and it should be remembered once again that Wemby is just a rookie.. In the span of two nights, he nearly accomplished twice what 99% of players never accomplish in a career. Absolutely incredible.

Victor Vembanyama is the 15th player in NBA history to record 5×5.

27 points

10 rebounds

8 assistance

5 steals

5 blocks

One night after missing by an assist, he gets his first career 5×5 against the Lakers.

— Andrew Lopez (@_andrew_lopez) February 24, 2024