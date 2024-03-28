ASM Clermont January 20 Racing with over-aligned hinges?

For this Saturday’s trip to Racing (5pm), it is likely that Christophe Urios will apply squad management to increase his JIFF average. So the ASM Clermont group, especially on the hinge, has seen a change in outlook with the tenures of Belleau and Jauneau.

With Benjamin Urdapiletta injured (torn hamstring), it is Anthony Belleau who will wear ASM’s number 10 at Racing this Saturday (5pm), likely with youngster Theo Giral on the bench.

In the scrum, Sebastien Bazzi injured his thumb this week, his participation is uncertain and it is undoubtedly Baptiste Jauneau who should start.

ASM will therefore play at Paris La Defense Arena with a hinge having not started a match since January 20 and a big win in Tbilisi (3-36), in the Challenge Cup, against the Black Lions.

Fritz Lee (ankle) is highly questionable, which could offer Pita Gus Sovakula a start in the Top 14. Paul Jedrasiak should also start, knowing that Rob Simmons has a chance to survive.

Fisher is likely to return against Cheetahs

Next week, against the Cheetahs for the Challenge Cup round of 16, ASM should be able to count on Elivaretti Raka (knee) and Marcos Kremer (calf). The match could also be the return of Alexander Fischer after a year of his serious knee injury.

Christophe Buron