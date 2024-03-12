EdF: Thierry Henry deprived of captaincy at Olympics, he will cry

In the coming weeks, the conundrum of the list for the Olympic Games will arise for Thierry Henry, who will have to convince clubs to release the players they wish to select. Regarding William Saliba, discussions with Arsenal promise to be complicated.

According to information from Le Parisien, Thierry Henry has selected three players over the age of 23 who could be selected for the Olympic Games with the French team. Espoirs coach wants to call up Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann. All three players have expressed their desire to play in the Olympic Games in the past, all that remains is to convince their respective clubs. But in addition to the three “Jokers”, Thierry Henry and the French Football Federation will cross their fingers that other selected players will also be released by their clubs, who have no responsibility on the subject as the Olympic Games are not a FIFA competition. Among the under-23 players that Thierry Henry wants to pick, we find William Saliba, one of the best central defenders in the Premier League right now.

Vincent Duluc wishes Thierry Henry the courage to win his case with his former club. In the Evening Squad, the journalist speculated that despite Thierry Henry’s influence with the Gunners, it was almost impossible for the Gunners to give the go-ahead to release the former OM and Saint-Etienne defender in time for the Olympic Games. “Saliba at the Olympics? ever. Arsenal are not the type to please. Arsene Wenger did not often please the French team when he was the Gunners coach. Despite the presence of Thierry Henry at the Blues, who will be knocking on Arsenal’s door to land Saliba, I don’t think it will be easy. I don’t believe a London club will release a player for the Olympics.” So opines Blues and English football expert Vincent Duluc, who sees Arsenal as a very difficult club to negotiate with and will do Thierry Henry and France no favours. The first blow to perspective for French selection at the games?