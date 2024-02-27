Javier Tebas will take to the court against Real Madrid

Since the start of the season, the refereeing of Real Madrid’s matches in Spain has been a hot topic. In fact, the Merengue club’s official television has been accused of pressuring referees through several videos published on Real Madrid TV. La Liga clubs are condemning these actions, such as FC Barcelona, ​​which did not hesitate to publicly attack the Merengue club, or most recently Sevilla FC last weekend, which announced that it was filing a complaint. Apart from the Spanish clubs, the Real Madrid locker room also believes that the broadcast of the video against the referee does more harm than good to the Casa Blanca.

On this topic, the president of the Spanish league, Javier Tebas, confirmed that La Liga will participate in the complaint filed by Sevilla against Real Madrid. “We have no right to file a complaint. But we are taking the matter to court and I think the issue of Real Madrid television is an issue that goes against the good order of the game. It is okay to criticize, to say that sometimes things are not going well, but not to constantly complain, believing yourself to be the best. While I believe that Real Madrid, as a respectable club, cannot make this argument.He responded to the press during an event.