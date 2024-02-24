7 Life Tips from Dr. Jimmy Mohammed

In his book Zero barriers to staying youngPublished in early February, The General Practitioner reminds us of the best behaviors to adopt for healthy aging.

It is possible to slow down our biological aging to stay young as long as possible. Far from the promise of eternal youth – it’s actually about implementing certain daily habits to ensure a long and healthy life. The host of the show, General Practitioner Jimmy Mohammed, also wishes for us. Health magazine Very active on France 5 and on social networks. In his new book Zero barriers to staying young (1), published by Flamerion on February 7, the doctor presents 35 longevity tips. We selected 7 of them.

Before going into details, the expert first recalls the 4 pillars of “staying young”: practicing regular physical activity, adopting a healthy and varied diet, cultivating social relationships and taking care of your health even when you are not sick. “Don’t wait for things to get worse, early diagnosis often allows for early treatment,” says the doctor.

No lies

“Our brains have an internal biological clock that needs to be preserved, even with pampering,” says the doctor. Otherwise? We create stress for the body and affect our metabolism. To respect this clock, it is good to go to bed and get up at the same time every day, even on weekends. So it is misleading to think that you can make up for the lack of sleep during the week on Saturday and Sunday. “Lack of sleep is not without serious effects on our health,” he warns. And the biological and metabolic consequences of sleep debt will always be felt with or without the lie.

drink coffee

This substance is a great companion for cardiovascular health, the doctor assures. On the heart side, research has proven the protective benefits of caffeine and its anti-inflammatory effects. Jimmy Mohammed explains, “Drinking coffee gives you more elastic blood vessels, more flexible and less stiff arteries. Hence it reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Experts, however, warn against the disruptive effects of alcohol on our sleep. It is up to each person to identify the time after which they cannot use it, at the risk of preventing them from falling asleep that evening.

Ventilate

Ventilating our interiors – in the office or at home – is the best preventative measure against colds, flu or other viruses and germs. “Most respiratory viruses are transmitted through large droplets such as spit,” the expert underlines. Diseases are also transmitted by aerosols; Clouds of particles that we exhale through the simple act of breathing, we learn from the book. “Ventilation helps disperse these clouds and reduces the risk of contracting a respiratory infection,” he says.

Strengthen your muscles

“We’ll be healthier and we’ll live longer if we have more muscle mass,” affirms Jimmy Mohammed. In addition to the function of mobility, they (muscles) play an important role in respiratory and cardiac functions.” Leg muscles – the most powerful in our body – are also particularly beneficial for our brain, neuroscientist Emily Steinbach has already informed us. Previous article. “Their “The greater the muscle mass, the more they strengthen blood flow, bring oxygen to the brain and stimulate neuroplasticity,” she said.

Living Nordic style

To relax, but also to improve the health of your heart, the doctor recommends subjecting your body to the heat of the gold and the cold of the bath at 14 degrees in the Finnish way. In addition to its relaxing benefits, the sauna improves “blood pressure, arterial flexibility, blood microcirculation and cardiac output”, thus reducing the risk of “cardiovascular diseases”. » he explains. For its part, ice baths “reduce inflammation in addition to detoxification”. And the good news is that you can try it in the shower.

Give a hug

To live long and healthy, let’s hug our loved ones! A doctor’s recommendation can make you smile. And yet. Physical contact allows us to “produce oxytocin, the bonding and social bonding hormone that ensures a long and healthy life,” Dr. Mohammad says. In practice, hugs should last at least between 5 and 10 seconds to guarantee these beneficial effects.

make love

Sexuality, wealth of sleep? The researchers interviewed men and women between the ages of 25 and 49. “75% of those surveyed reported better sleep before bedtime after arousal or sex, and most of them reported a greater improvement in their sleep quality,” reports Jimmy Mohammed. In comparison, the use of sleeping pills improved sleep in only 66% of them. For better sleep, doctors recommend focusing on orgasms rather than alcohol or sleeping pills. Advantage: If you’re alone, or if your partner isn’t available, masturbation works just as well.

For our health, the doctor invites us to monitor our libido. “Variations in libido are normal, but significant or persistent changes in sexual desire can sometimes indicate underlying health problems, whether physical or mental,” warns the doctor. Depression, menopause, hormonal pathology… If you have the slightest doubt, it’s always a good idea to consult a practitioner.

Zero barriers to staying youngBy Dr Jimmy Mohammed, Edition published by Flamrian.

