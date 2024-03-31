Study links increase in cancer cases with use of plastic bags

A recent scientific study has warned about the dangers of the spread of chemicals used in the production of plastics. They warn of their toxic effects that cause cancer, immune system, respiratory and nervous system disorders, and disorders of reproductive and developmental functions (premature birth and congenital malformations). Al Akhbar Weekend (March 30 and 31). Studies show that the products in question are either necessary for the production of plastic or waste from its production.

Moreover, storing food in plastic boxes, especially when hot, releases harmful substances that cause hormonal imbalance. The study also warns against plastic bags and boxes used in the storage and transportation of food products that increase the risk of developing birth defects.

Plastic is everywhere and as it decomposes it turns into billions of tiny particles that pollute the food chain and end up in fish dishes and seafood. These microplastics can also enter the lungs through the air we breathe. Studies also show that disposable plastic products take hundreds of years to decompose, thus posing a threat to the environment.

According to Al Akhbar, researchers have identified the existence of 16,000 chemicals in plastic, of which 4,000 are hazardous to health and the environment. They specify that more than 400 of these chemicals are found in commonly used plastic materials such as food packaging.

Ali Lotfi, president of the Moroccan Network for the Defense of the Right to Health and the Right to Life, asserts that Morocco was among the first countries to adopt Law 77-15 regarding the ban on plastic crates. Public authorities have recommended the use of plastic bag substitutes in supermarkets by encouraging national companies to produce alternative products.