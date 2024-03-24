In Japan, the spread of “flesh-eating” bacteria worries researchers

necessary

Japan is registering a record number of infections with group A streptococci, known as “flesh-eating bacteria,” which are fatal in about a third of cases. Officials tried to allay fears this Friday March 22 during a press briefing.

Since January 2024, 474 cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (SSTS) have been reported in the Japanese archipelago, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. Deadly bacteria are commonly known as “flesh-eating bacteria”.

Increase in cases in Japan…

Older people are considered to be at greater risk, but deaths are increasing among patients under 50, notes the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Japan. It recorded 21 deaths in this age range in 2023, with a mortality rate of about a third.

Also Read:

Potentially deadly ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria spread in oceans around the world

South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday warned travelers from Japan about the risk of SCTS, reports said The Japan Times.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed that Japan is not the only country affected by the incident. However, Japan’s health minister admitted that there is still uncertainty over the cause of the outbreak of these cases.

…but in France

Waves of group A streptococcus infections were also observed in 2022–2023 in Europe, including France. Cases have also been reported in North America and Australia.

In March 2023, a report from Public Health France noted an increase in these infections among children and adults. The organization explained that the number of cases observed between October and December 2022 among people above 18 years of age is significantly higher than the results of the previous four years.

A sharp increase, which increased the frequency of infection cases associated with SCTS from 16.5% during the period 2017-2021 to 21% in December 2022.

Transmission and contamination

Group A Streptococcus (GAS) bacteria is a human pathogen that is transmitted through the air or by direct contact. According to Public Health France, it causes a mild infection in 80% of cases. Among them, angina, impetigo or even skin lesions.

On the other hand, it can cause skin necrosis and lead to the death of the affected person. One in five infected people die from contamination. Many surviving victims end up with amputations.

These waves of infection are closely monitored by the scientific community who recognize that this syndrome is still largely unknown by medicine.