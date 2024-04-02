50 – Stop Eating These 5 Foods and Drinks to Get Perfect Skin After a TuxBoard

It is possible to get beautiful and glowing skin after 50 by focusing on the right food. Find that!

Skin is an organ that changes over time. And After 50 years, it can become more susceptible to problems. Discover foods to eat to maintain overall health.

An organ that changes appearance over time

Having radiant skin at any age is a striving for most of us. However, the task is not always easy. Between diet, hormones or pollution, our skin often plays tricks on us.

From adolescence, it is often acne that gets involved! It affects about 6 million people in France. Pilosebaceous follicle is also an inflammatory disease The first reason for a consultation with a dermatologist.

After 50 years, other problems arise. Over the years, the skin loses its elasticity. Collagen and elastin levels decrease, leading to Face sagging and appearance of wrinkles.

To cope with this quality of time, each person uses his own method. Anti-wrinkle creams are often the first call to help. The latter are sometimes relatively effective, although their action should not be ignored.

however, have Beautiful skin after 50 Also passes through food. Indeed, the skin is the true mirror of what we eat. The healthier and more balanced the diet, the more he will display it. The opposite is also true…

Excessive consumption of fast food and ready meals will have harmful consequences on the body, starting with the appearance of the skin. So it is best to choose the right food. And especially Focus on anti-aging foods!

They actually exist in different forms. It is easier to consume, as you can easily find it in the supermarket when you do your shopping.

These foods for glowing skin at 50

Nutritionists agree that you need to eat fruits and vegetables to stay healthy. Even your skin will agree with this observation!

Regarding fruits, focus on berries and red fruits, such as strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries. Because it is an excellent anti aging food. They are loaded with antioxidants to fight free radicals and prevent oxidative stress.

For vegetables, go for it Green leafy vegetables. In other words, on spinach, kale, arugula, or even romaine lettuce. These vegetables contain many vitamins, such as vitamins A, E and especially C. These are able to increase the production of collagen which will restore the skin’s firmness.

Don’t deprive yourself of nuts and oilseeds either. Almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts (unsalted), cashews… are all rich in essential fatty acids, vitamin E and zinc. A real healthy cocktail to make your skin glow. Also contains dry fruits Omega-3 and Omega-6 are very effective in deeply hydrating the skin.

Focus on vitamins and anti-oxidants

Finally, you have to focus on good fats. Prefer vegetable oil, such as olive oil. But also on fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, trout and sardines. All contain fatty acids with recognized anti-inflammatory properties.

Finally, to keep your skin looking its best, don’t forget to hydrate yourself. All over with water, but herbal tea or even better, green tea! Did you know ? A cup of green tea has antioxidant content 3.5 times more than a glass of orange juiceE. And four times more than vitamin C! So, take advantage of it!