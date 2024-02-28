Palworld players thank God for the change

Palworld players are jumping for joy following a new update to the game that incidentally makes it even harder to hit their own base.

Palworld has taken the gaming industry by storm with new titles breaking records on Steam and quickly becoming the must-have game to kick off 2024. Despite the controversy surrounding the new game due to its resemblance to Pokemon, Palworld is full of content so players can dive into it without delay.

One aspect of the game that has already driven fans crazy is strengthening and building their base. However, many players may now wish to move their base of operations after initially choosing a less than perfect position.

Setting up a base near resources, rare items, and more is an important part of Palworld. After all, traveling the world for cleaning is far from ideal.

However, one aspect of the base establishment that players have criticized is the ease with which it is possible to destroy your own facility and place of operation. By mistake, of course. With weapons and opportunities for destruction at your disposal, Palworld offers as much opportunity for chaos in your base as it does support and fortification.

In light of this, the Palworld development team recently released an update that makes it more difficult to damage one’s own base, an update that should keep players happy.

In a new thread on Reddit, Palworld players praised the game for changing bases to make it harder to destroy.

The original Redditor posted the news, saying: “You can no longer blow your base to smithereens with your weapons.”

Other Palworld players were quick to comment on the thread and expressed their joy at the news.

“That’s good, a few weeks late for my base, but good,” Started a redditor. “The shock of seeing everything fall apart around me was something else, and the frustration of having to build a bunch of wooden chests to store my stuff because all the best stuff to make my chest was on the floor.”

Another added: “Oh thank God. Every time a raid starts, I rush to catch them before they get too close. It will save a lot of trouble.”