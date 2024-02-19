Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 2x cheaper: €75/year instead of €180 by conversion! | Xbox

Xbox Game Pass prices have gone up, but here’s a handy tip to take advantage of a still cheap Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription! The plan, long known to Xboxygen readers, involves converting an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription (Xbox Live Gold no longer exists) to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to save big. The conversion method remains the same, you can still get a 2x cheaper Xbox Game Pass subscription today, for just €75.67 instead of €179.88 for a full year subscription!

Tutorial: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription 2x Cheaper

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the most complete Game Pass subscription and costs €6.30/month with our tip instead of €14.99. To take advantage of it you must obviously use our promo code and no longer subscribe to the service (deactivate renewal and wait for the subscription to expire). Here’s what Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers:

Access to over 450 games on the Xbox console

Access to over 440 PC games

Access to 400 cloud games

What you should remember

With our Core to Ultimate conversion tip, your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs 2x less!

The conversion works even if you’ve used it in the past

The trick entitles you to 1 year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for around €75 instead of €180

Just follow the steps in the tutorial and you’re done!

If you are already subscribed, you can still buy the code and convert it. Take the number of codes you need here, once you enter them they will be converted directly into Ultimate subscription.

4-step tutorial

Important Note: Promo code only works via item link. If that doesn’t work, switch to private browsing.

1. Buy 7 3-month Xbox Game Pass Core subscription codes from this page.

2. Use Promo code “CoreEU” for the basket

for the basket 3. Place the order

4. Activate your 7 subscription codes to your Microsoft account on this page

Convert your 21 months of Xbox Game Pass Core to 350 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3:2 conversion ratio) by visiting this page. If you have subscribed in the past you will have to pay €14.99 once for the conversion.

Thus, the cost price of A full year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs just €75.62 instead of €180 thanks to the promo price with the promo code!

We remind you that this tip only works unless you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can add up to 3 years of Xbox Live / Xbox Game Pass to your Microsoft account.

This trick works if you are already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

If you’re already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can still purchase and enter Xbox Game Pass Core Codes and add them to your account. Each 3 month code entered will extend your subscription by 50 days.

With the end of Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft has changed the conversion, but the trick to get Game Pass at a lower price remains unbeatable. Note that the prices shown here are based on the 3-month code currently available with the cheapest seller and our active Xboxygen promo code.

What are the different possible conversions to an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription?

3 months of Xbox Game Pass Core entitles you to 50 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But there are other codes that can be converted to Ultimate Membership, here is the conversion table. Just keep in mind that the 3-month Xbox Game Pass Core conversion is currently the most financially beneficial.