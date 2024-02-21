2020 What has become of the actress after her departure from Caesar?

Outstanding actress, amazing in excellence Portrait of a girl at the fire (2019) by Céline Sciamma, Adéle Haenel has left film sets in favor of activism since her farewell during the 2020 César ceremony. And she has left no stone unturned in political positions, especially provoking anger. of the extreme right. A look at the dazzling journey of a personality on fire.



Adele Hanle at the screening of Portrait of a Girl on Fire at the Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2019. Photo by Stefan Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.

Adèle Haenel’s shattering farewell during the 2020 César Awards No one has forgotten this Caesar ceremony of February 28, 2020. While the Cesar Franco-Polish Filmmaker Award for Best Director Roman Polanski (absent that evening), French actress Adele Hennel leaves the room very angry:”It’s a shame! Shame!“. It was a question, which condemned, in MediapartFor protesting against an award given to a man accused of sexual violence several times, allegedly touched by the director of his first film (Christophe Ruggia, against whom a trial has just been requested). HAS A few days after the incident, Virginie Despentes Adele celebrated Haenel’s courage in the powerful text titled Now we get up and leavePublished by liberation. A heroine par excellence Birth of an Octopus (2007) And Portrait of a girl at the fire (2019) Celine Sciamma Thus she becomes a feminist icon who alone symbolizes the fight against racism in the #MeToo era.

Career reconsidered

HAS Except after this splash among the elite of French cinema, 35-year-old Adele Hanel’s career would never be the same. So far, the Caesarized actress who shines fighters (2014), 120 beats per minute, Apollonides: Memoirs of a Whorehouse (2011) Bertrand Bonello, the deer (2019) Quentin Dupeix Or Free! (2018) was a key figure in auteur cinema. His instinctive play, his intensity and his extraordinary charisma drew comparisons. Isabel Adjani And Gerard Depardieu and appreciation of the profession. But after 2020 Caesars, the actress will make her screen presence rare. HAS In May 2022, in the Italian media ManifestoShe verbalized this change by announcing that she wanted to end her career as an actress in “classic” films, preferring to devote herself to theater, projects signed by Celine Sciamma, or made by beginners away from the industry. doing. According to her, “An oppressive system where sexism continues to be practiced“Those in power continue to oppress us, she declares. We still reward rapists and they want me to shut up? This will never happen“There is HAS A radical and powerful letter published in Telerama HAS The comments were confirmed in a radical and powerful letter published by the actress on May 9, 2023 Telerama. The artist clearly explains: “I decided to politicize my end of cinema to denounce the profession’s general complacency towards sexual assaulters and, fundamentally, the way this environment collaborates with the world’s deadly racist ecocide order is more shameful.” Further we can read: â€œFaced with bourgeois speech and financial monopoly, I have no other weapons than my body and my honesty. Abolish culture in the first sense: you have money, power and all the glory, you brag about it, but you will not have me as a viewer. I cancel you from my world. I’m leaving, I’m going on strike, I’m joining my comrades for whom the pursuit of meaning and prestige takes precedence over money and power..â€ HAS Since then, Adèle Haenel has lent her voice to documentaries Return to Reims (2022), 2023 Caesar’s Conqueror, read an extract from the play Monique Wittig At the Maison de la Poésie de Paris, and on the stage of the National Drama Center (CDN) in Bessano, the show defended. the lake Directed by Giselle Wien. In December 2023, in another play after that, Extra Life, he distinguished himself on stage at MC93 in Bobigny. In short, the actress leads an unusual career away from mainstream film sets and media circuits, opting to appear on strikes such as the refinery of Gonfraville-l’Orchere in Normandy in March 2023.

Video of Du Pain et des Roses meeting with Adele Haenel on February 20, 2023 at the University of Paris 8