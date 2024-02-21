2020 What has become of the actress after her departure from Caesar?
Cinema
February 21, 2024
Outstanding actress, amazing in excellence Portrait of a girl at the fire (2019) by Céline Sciamma, Adéle Haenel has left film sets in favor of activism since her farewell during the 2020 César ceremony. And she has left no stone unturned in political positions, especially provoking anger. of the extreme right. A look at the dazzling journey of a personality on fire.
Adele Hanle at the screening of Portrait of a Girl on Fire at the Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2019. Photo by Stefan Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Adèle Haenel’s shattering farewell during the 2020 César Awards
No one has forgotten this Caesar ceremony of February 28, 2020. While the Cesar Franco-Polish Filmmaker Award for Best Director Roman Polanski (absent that evening), French actress Adele Hennel leaves the room very angry:”It’s a shame! Shame!“. It was a question, which condemned, in MediapartFor protesting against an award given to a man accused of sexual violence several times, allegedly touched by the director of his first film (Christophe Ruggia, against whom a trial has just been requested).
A few days after the incident, Virginie Despentes Adele celebrated Haenel’s courage in the powerful text titled Now we get up and leavePublished by liberation. A heroine par excellence Birth of an Octopus (2007) And Portrait of a girl at the fire (2019) Celine Sciamma Thus she becomes a feminist icon who alone symbolizes the fight against racism in the #MeToo era.
Career reconsidered
Except after this splash among the elite of French cinema, 35-year-old Adele Hanel’s career would never be the same. So far, the Caesarized actress who shines fighters (2014), 120 beats per minute, Apollonides: Memoirs of a Whorehouse (2011) Bertrand Bonello, the deer (2019) Quentin Dupeix Or Free! (2018) was a key figure in auteur cinema. His instinctive play, his intensity and his extraordinary charisma drew comparisons. Isabel Adjani And Gerard Depardieu and appreciation of the profession. But after 2020 Caesars, the actress will make her screen presence rare.
In May 2022, in the Italian media ManifestoShe verbalized this change by announcing that she wanted to end her career as an actress in “classic” films, preferring to devote herself to theater, projects signed by Celine Sciamma, or made by beginners away from the industry. doing. According to her, “An oppressive system where sexism continues to be practiced“Those in power continue to oppress us, she declares. We still reward rapists and they want me to shut up? This will never happen“There is
A radical and powerful letter published in Telerama
The comments were confirmed in a radical and powerful letter published by the actress on May 9, 2023 Telerama. The artist clearly explains: “I decided to politicize my end of cinema to denounce the profession’s general complacency towards sexual assaulters and, fundamentally, the way this environment collaborates with the world’s deadly racist ecocide order is more shameful.” Further we can read: â€œFaced with bourgeois speech and financial monopoly, I have no other weapons than my body and my honesty. Abolish culture in the first sense: you have money, power and all the glory, you brag about it, but you will not have me as a viewer. I cancel you from my world. I’m leaving, I’m going on strike, I’m joining my comrades for whom the pursuit of meaning and prestige takes precedence over money and power..â€
Since then, Adèle Haenel has lent her voice to documentaries Return to Reims (2022), 2023 Caesar’s Conqueror, read an extract from the play Monique Wittig At the Maison de la Poésie de Paris, and on the stage of the National Drama Center (CDN) in Bessano, the show defended. the lake Directed by Giselle Wien. In December 2023, in another play after that, Extra Life, he distinguished himself on stage at MC93 in Bobigny. In short, the actress leads an unusual career away from mainstream film sets and media circuits, opting to appear on strikes such as the refinery of Gonfraville-l’Orchere in Normandy in March 2023.
Video of Du Pain et des Roses meeting with Adele Haenel on February 20, 2023 at the University of Paris 8
An increasingly militant shift that haunts the far right
We know that Adèle Haenel was a committed actress, known for her presence in exhibitions or events such as the Nuit Débout movement located at Place de la République in Paris in 2016. She has already expressed or positioned herself, along with her feminist biases. On refugees, on the ZAD of Notre-Dame-des-Landes, on police violence and ecology. But activism, over the past year, seems to have taken a bigger place in the lives of women who now declare themselves anti-capitalists. Invited on February 20, 2023 by Feminist and Communist Group Bread and roses (affiliated with the Trotskyist political organization Permanent Revolution), during a meeting held at the University of Paris 8, Adele Hanel gave her opinion on pension reform.
She specifically declared: “Government will listen to us only if we push. And for that, we must block the economy and force a general and renewed strike after March 7 and 8.“The actress also said:”You can bring misery to the capitalists and the bourgeoisie and paint the youth on fire“Another significant moment in his speech? Adèle Haenel clarified that the fact that the government “made of rapists” It was a bad sign. After this speech, a wave of insults erupted on social networks, mostly from the far right. The actress was also attacked for her appearance during the meeting, which was filmed (and available on YouTube) with short hair and no makeup.
AdÃ¨le Haenel supported by Noime Merlant and Camille Cotin
Facing such a surge of hatred and racism, around 200 personalities including the author Anne Arnouxactresses Camille Cotin And Nomi MerlantDirectors Celine Sciamma and Alice Diop, politician Sandrine Rousseau, choreographer Giselle Vienne, artist Jean-Luc Verna and anti-racist activist Asa Traore In a column published on March 3, 2023, he expressed his solidarity with the actress JDD. We can read there these words: “The violence of the comments against the actress also reflects the fear fueled in the world of the powerful by the fact that an internationally recognized artist, who has received several Césars, including Best Actress, may choose another camp.” One thing’s for sure, even when she’s not burning up the boards and setting the film ablaze, Adele Hanle is a young woman unleashing passion.