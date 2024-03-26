Entertainment

Megan Fox opens up about her breast augmentation and reveals her bra size

Photo of Admin Admin47 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read


Megan Fox’s revelations during her appearance on the podcast Call her daddy Never stop provoking reactions!

Actress Megan Fox took the opportunity to set the record straight about her plastic surgery.

• Also Read: Megan Fox announced the terrible news

The 37-year-old immediately addressed the stigma she felt as a woman who chose to undergo such procedures.

She mentions that she is regularly attacked and receives hateful messages on her social media.

She then explains that a lot of people have been speculating about the types of surgeries she’s had, and she wants to set things straight.

She claims she has never used a face lift, but has had botox injections.

• Also Read: This is a foolproof drugstore felt-tip eyeliner used by Megan Fox

However, she admitted to having three different breast augmentations. Today she wears a 36D.

However, she clarified that she would never undergo liposuction.

• Also Read: Megan Fox stuns with this most extravagant manicure

After photos of the actress surfaced at the Super Bowl, debates about her appearance reignited. Many noticed that she looked different.

Even on wink:

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin47 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Salma Hayek and All the Impressive Dresses She Wore at the Golden Globes

January 7, 2024

‘Last Man Standing’ star Caitlin Dever to join ‘The Last of Us’

January 26, 2024

All about Angelina Jolie’s brother James Haven

January 10, 2024

Is the movie with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore inspired by an authentic news story?

February 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button