Megan Fox opens up about her breast augmentation and reveals her bra size

Megan Fox’s revelations during her appearance on the podcast Call her daddy Never stop provoking reactions!

Actress Megan Fox took the opportunity to set the record straight about her plastic surgery.

The 37-year-old immediately addressed the stigma she felt as a woman who chose to undergo such procedures.

She mentions that she is regularly attacked and receives hateful messages on her social media.

She then explains that a lot of people have been speculating about the types of surgeries she’s had, and she wants to set things straight.

She claims she has never used a face lift, but has had botox injections.

However, she admitted to having three different breast augmentations. Today she wears a 36D.

However, she clarified that she would never undergo liposuction.

After photos of the actress surfaced at the Super Bowl, debates about her appearance reignited. Many noticed that she looked different.

